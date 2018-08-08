Charles Barry Joins Capital Square 1031 as Regional Vice President, Responsible for Midwest Sales

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square 1031, a leading real estate investment and management firm specializing in Delaware statutory trust offerings, announced today that alternative investment industry veteran, Charles Barry, has joined the firm as regional vice president. Barry will be responsible for the Midwest territory sales of 1031 DST programs sponsored by Capital Square 1031.

"Charles is a well-known professional in the alternative investment industry who has more than 20 years of experience and a wealth of relationships with broker-dealers and financial advisors," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square 1031. "He will help drive our wholesaling services in the Midwest. We are pleased to have him join our team."

Prior to joining Capital Square, Barry served in wholesaling capacities with MBD Solutions, Megatel Capital Investment, Dahn America360 and Axxcess Capital. Barry has been an active member of ADISA, the nation's largest trade association representing the non-traded alternative and direct investment space, since its founding in 2003. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst and holds a Texas real estate license as well as FINRA Series 6, 7, 24 and 26 licenses.

About Capital Square 1031



Capital Square 1031 is a national real estate investment and management company. The firm sponsors real estate exchange programs that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code. Capital Square uses the Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) structure to make quality real estate available to a larger number of investors. Capital Square provides a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property management/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. To-date, the firm has sponsored a national portfolio of approximately 70 real estate assets valued at $760 million (based on investment cost). In August 2018, Capital Square ranked 1,613th on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies, with 288 percent three-year growth. In 2016, Capital Square was ranked as the second fastest growing company in the Richmond, Virginia area by Richmond BizSense. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

Contact: Julie Leber Spotlight Marketing Communications 949.427.1392 julie@spotlightmarcom.com

SOURCE Capital Square 1031

Related Links

http://www.capitalsquare1031.com

