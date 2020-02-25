Charles Bodner Joins Bioclinica as Chief Operating & Financial Officer Maureen Marchek Promoted to Senior Vice President

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioclinica, a leading provider of clinical science and technology expertise to assist the life science industry, today announced that Charles "Chuck" Bodner has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating and Financial Officer. He will assume responsibility for the company's business operations, including finance, legal, information technology, human resources and corporate development, as well as strategic oversight of the Drug Safety Solutions business unit.

The company also announced the promotion of Maureen Marchek to the new role of Senior Vice President, Finance, with responsibility for the controller, financial planning, and procurement functions. Marchek has been with the company since 2014 and was previously Corporate Controller.

"I am delighted to join the Bioclinica team and share in their enthusiasm to help bring safe and effective new pharmaceutical products to the marketplace. It's an exciting time to join the organization and I look forward to the opportunity to help the company continue to grow, while creating sustainable long-term value," said Bodner.

Most recently at BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) as Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, & CFO of International, Bodner brings over two decades of healthcare experience to his new role at Bioclinica. While at BD, he held leadership positions in both corporate and commercial finance, including leadership of value capture activities as part of the CareFusion acquisition. Prior to his time at BD, Bodner held positions of increasing responsibility at Sanofi, Schering-Plough, and AstraZeneca.

"Chuck's extensive operational and financial management experience will further strengthen our leadership team as we continue to grow into new markets. I am thrilled to welcome him to Bioclinica," said Euan Menzies, Executive Chairman & CEO. "I would also like to congratulate Maureen on her well-deserved promotion to Senior Vice President."

