Charles C. Cohen to Receive Lifetime Achievement in Governance from the National Association of Corporate Directors, Three Rivers Chapter

During his 50-year career as a practicing lawyer, Mr. Cohen has concentrated on matters of corporate governance, securities regulation of capital formations and business combinations. For more than 40 years, he has served on the faculty at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, teaching Corporate Governance and Securities Regulation; and since 2010 on the faculty at the Ave Maria School of Law where he currently teaches Business Organizations. He also authored "A Primer on Corporate Governance Principles" (January 2017) as a resource for students and professionals in the field.

Board service in the business, nonprofit and civic sectors has been an ongoing and important part of his career. He has been an active member of the board of directors of five publicly held companies, including Duquesne Light Company and Medrad, Inc., and several large private companies, including Eat 'N Park Hospitality Group, Inc., Robroy, Inc. and Giant Eagle, Inc. In the nonprofit and civic sectors, he chaired the boards of the Jewish Healthcare Foundation, the Squirrel Hill Health Center and the Mount Lebanon Planning Board. Mr. Cohen was also recently elected as an Honorary Director of the Eye & Ear Foundation.

"We are honored and delighted that Chuck is being recognized for his many achievements and significant contributions to the field of law during his professional career. His wisdom, honesty and integrity are the foundation of exemplary board service and corporate governance," said Jack Elliott, chairman and director, Cohen & Grigsby.

More than 400 people are expected to attend the gala that will honor four individuals and two boards for their excellence in corporate governance. The ceremony will be from 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m., May 10 at the Fairmont Hotel in downtown Pittsburgh. The event is open to the public. More information, including ticket details, are available on the NACD's website.

ABOUT COHEN & GRIGSBY

Since 1981, Cohen & Grigsby, P.C. and its attorneys have provided sound legal advice and solutions to clients that seek to maximize their potential in a constantly changing global marketplace. Comprised of more than 140 lawyers, Cohen & Grigsby maintains offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Naples, FL. The firm's practice areas include Business Services, Labor & Employment, Immigration/International Business, Intellectual Property, Real Estate & Public Finance, Litigation, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, Estates & Trusts, Bankruptcy & Creditors Rights, and Public Affairs. Cohen & Grigsby represents private and publicly held businesses, nonprofits, multinational corporations, individuals and emerging businesses across a full spectrum of industries. Our lawyers maintain an unwavering commitment to customer service that ensures a productive partnership. For more information, visit cohenlaw.com.

