Charles Dampier II joins Pinnacle Bank as Senior Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager

Mr. Dampier has over 25 years of banking experience in the South Bay market. He previously worked for U.S. Bank in Cupertino as VP, Business Banking Sales Manager. He is on the Silicon Valley Advisory Board for Junior Achievement and was board chair from 2015-2018.

"I am excited to join Pinnacle Bank and look forward to helping them continue their successful growth. Pinnacle's community minded business approach has always been important to me. I look forward to focusing on my client's banking needs so that they can continue to grow and prosper," stated Mr. Dampier.

About Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank is a full-service community business bank dedicated to providing quality depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The bank focuses on commercial banking services for small to medium-sized businesses, offering a variety of products and services that combine the best of personal touch with convenient technology-based client service. Pinnacle Bank has locations in Morgan Hill, Gilroy and Salinas. For more information, visit www.pinnacle.bank

Media Contact:

Pinnacle Bank

Jeffrey D. Payne, President & CEO

408-762-7146

SOURCE Pinnacle Bank

