Charles E. Kutner is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles E. Kutner is being recognized by Continental Who's Who in the field of Law as a Top Attorney at Law Offices of Charles E. Kutner.

Kutner Friedrich, LLP is a professional liability defense firm, conveniently serving clients in all five boroughs of New York City as well as Westchester, Nassau, and Suffolk Counties. The firm represents medical malpractice and legal litigation cases, representing represents hospitals, emergency room physicians, physician assistants, nurse midwives, nurse practitioners, CRNAs and physicians in all areas of practice.

Mr. Kutner represents medical and legal professionals in a wide variety of areas including cases that involve the NYS Department of Health Office of Professional Medical Conduct, NYS Department of Education Office of Professions and Disciplinary Committees in the First and Second Judicial Departments.

Specializing in medical malpractice and general liability, Mr. Kutner has handled more than 250 defense verdicts that have involved stroke victims, wrongful death cases, and neurologically injured newborns.

A distinguished author, Mr. Kutner wrote Frye Hearings, a review of case law utility and application published in the Journal of the Defense Association of New York in the Spring of 2015 and Damage Laws of the Fifty States. He has been involved in many appeals that have established significant case law in the field of medical malpractice, including claims for maternal emotional distress from medical malpractice resulting in stillbirth (Broadnax v Gonzalez 2 NY3d 148, continuous treatment toll for medical malpractice under CPLR 214-a Stewart v Cohen 82 AD3d 874), and maternal emotional distress brought by the mother of a handicapped child, Sample v Levada 8 AD3d 465.

Throughout his education and training, Mr. Kutner received a master's degree in Public Administration from University of New Haven and a Juris Doctor from Albany Law School in 1981.

To further his professional development, Mr. Kutner is a member of the Nassau County Bar Association and New York State Bar Association. An annual speaker at the St. John's University School of Law Seminar on Medical Malpractice, Mr. Kutner has lectured on medical malpractice trials and expert disclosure at the Annual Summer Judicial Seminar Series for members of the New York State Judiciary (Summer 2017).

In recognition of his professional achievements, Mr. Kutner has an AV rating by Martindale-Hubbell for his role as a Medical Malpractice Defense Attorney.

