Charles E. Smith Life Communities announces COVID-19 vaccination requirement for all associates, vendors and volunteers.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles E. Smith Life Communities (CESLC) announced that it will require all associates, vendors and volunteers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 1, 2021.

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 335 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the U.S. Although 82% of Hebrew Home of Greater Washington associates are fully vaccinated (the national average of nursing home staff vaccination rate is 59%), COVID-19 positivity rates are increasing rapidly in Maryland and our mission demands that we improve the vaccination rate among our associates in order to better protect those we serve.

"Over the course of the pandemic, CESLC's associates have shown an incredible commitment to our mission to deliver quality care and meaningful life experiences to older adults," said Bruce J. Lederman, CESLC's president and CEO. "This requirement aligns with that commitment since vaccination is a proven way to prevent COVID-19 deaths."

The vaccines have proven to be safe and effective against symptomatic infections, hospitalizations and death. Across the country, more than 99% of COVID-19 deaths in June were among the unvaccinated.

"Many healthcare workers are at increased risk of infection from COVID-19 when providing critical care to those who are or might be infected with the virus. In order to ensure the safety of our healthcare associates and protect residents, we are making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all of our associates at CESLC," said Elisa Gil-Pires, M.D., CESLC's senior vice president of medical affairs, chief medical officer and medical director.

ABOUT CESLC:

Founded in 1910, Charles E. Smith Life Communities (CESLC) is a nonprofit organization serving more than 1,100 older adults daily in multiple residences situated on a 38-acre campus in Rockville, Maryland. CESLC's services include post-acute care and long-term skilled nursing care at Hebrew Home of Greater Washington; independent living at Revitz House and Ring House; assisted living at Landow House; memory care at Cohen-Rosen House; geriatric medical care at Hirsh Health Center; and temporary shelter and advocacy for victims of elder abuse at the ElderSAFE™ Center. For more information, please visit www.smithlifecommunities.org.

