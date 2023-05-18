Charles E. Smith Life Communities Announces New Board Leadership

News provided by

Charles E. Smith Life Communities

18 May, 2023, 10:00 ET

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles E. Smith Life Communities (CESLC) announced the installation of Natalie S. West as Chair of the Board of Governors. The new board installation took place during the 113th Annual Meeting of Charles E. Smith Life Communities on May 17, 2023.

"I am pleased to welcome our new Board of Governors Chair Natalie West," said CESLC President/CEO Bruce J. Lederman. "Natalie has a well-earned reputation of nonprofit and philanthropic leadership in the Washington, DC area. Her expertise and experience will be of great service to our organization as we work toward our strategic goals. I look forward to working with her and the rest of the Board in our joint work to bring our mission to life." 

West is a community leader with over 25 years of volunteer involvement with CESLC, including service as president of the Women's Auxiliary and as member of the Board of Governors. Most recently, West co-chaired CESLC's 2022 Guardian Campaign, raising over $1.2 million for the organization. Her work in philanthropy also encompasses the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, Momentum, Norwood School and Tulane University.

"It is an honor and a privilege to take on this role to serve the older adults in our community at this crucial time. Older adults in our country are facing the brunt of our nation's current challenges – economic uncertainty, rising housing and healthcare costs – and CESLC's leaders and associates are committed to easing these burdens by providing residents with reliable high-quality care and life-affirming experiences," said West. "I am eager to continue the work that the previous Board started and to initiate new ventures for the organization."

In addition to Natalie West's installation as Chair, at the 113th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors the following officers were installed for a two-year term: Kenneth H. Becker, Chair-Elect; Jeffrey S. Puretz, Immediate Past Chair; Harry A. Harrison, Vice-Chair, Finance Committee/Treasurer; David S. Karp, Secretary; Arthur J. Dykes, Vice-Chair, Audit Committee; Alison S. Baraf, Vice-Chair, Resource Development Committee; Eric G. Meyers, Vice-Chair, Strategic Planning Committee; and Paula H. Robinson, Vice Chair, Quality of Care Committee.

The Annual meeting also included the installation of the Board of Directors for CESLC's subordinate organizations. Scott N. Brody was installed as Chair of Charles E. Smith Life Communities Trustee Funds, Inc. and Mark A. Becker was installed as Chair of Landow House, Inc. Board, Revitz House, Corp. Board and Ring House, Corp. Board.

For a complete list of those serving on the CESLC Board of Governors, please visit the Leadership page at www.smithlifecommunities.org.

Founded in 1910, Charles E. Smith Life Communities is a nonprofit organization serving more than 1,100 older adults in multiple residences situated on a 38-acre campus in Rockville, Maryland. CESLC's services include post-acute care and long-term skilled nursing care at Hebrew Home of Greater Washington; independent living at Revitz House and Ring House; assisted living at Landow House; memory care at Cohen-Rosen House; geriatric medical care at Hirsh Health Center; and temporary shelter and advocacy for victims of elder abuse at the ElderSAFE™ Center.

Media Contact:
Liliana L. Lopez
Director of Communications
301-770-8341
[email protected]

SOURCE Charles E. Smith Life Communities

