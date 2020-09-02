Charles Gryba Joins Fortune Nickel and Gold as a Strategic Advisor

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Here To Serve Holding Corp. (OTC:HTSC) is pleased to announce that Charles Gryba, a specialist in designing mining methods, is now a strategic advisor of its wholly owned subsidiary, Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. ("Fortune"). Since the age of 36, Mr. Gryba has been President and Director of four listed TSX or TSXV junior mining or exploration companies.

"I am very pleased to take on the role of strategic advisor to Fortune," said Mr. Gryba. "The battery requirement for nickel is spurring exploration for nickel in the Timmins camp. Canada Nickel is in the process of drilling off an exceptionally large deposit grading 0.3% nickel plus platinum, palladium, cobalt and gold with over 300-meter widths. Located just 10 miles to the southeast of Canada Nickel, Fortune has bought 100% ownership of 28 units in Gowan Township that has an 8.3-meter intersection in glacial till that graded 3.5% nickel and 1.2% copper just above bedrock. This high-grade intersection is only 10 miles by road, directly north of the Kidd Creek mill which has an operational nickel sulphide circuit. The source of the nickel is probably just to the northwest. It will be an exciting project finding the source of the nickel mineralization."

Charles Gryba has been involved in the exploration of the Timmins Camp since 1980. From 1980 to 1986 he worked with Pamour to increase its gold reserves from 3 years to 8 years, while milling 6,000 tpd for those 6 years. In 1986 Mr. Gryba became President, CEO and Director of Moneta Porcupine Mines Ltd (TSX: ME) and spent 10 years exploring from Timmins to the Quebec border. In 1988, Moneta discovered the Michaud Orebody, which is still being explored and has more than 1 million ounces of gold.

About Here To Serve Holding Corp.

Here to Serve Holding Corp. operates as four entities: Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc., Novus Ordo Industries Inc. ("Novus"), ICF Industries Inc. ("ICF") and Executive Industries, which operates as a division of ICF.

Fortune intends to become a player in the exploration and production of nickel, gold and other precious metals internationally. The company is focused primarily on nickel exploration as the battery metals are projected to explode in the coming years along with the electric vehicle ("EV") market. The company's core mission is to supply the major nickel contracts awarded by the largest EV manufacturer in the world.

Novus is a California-based licensed construction company. Working with strategic partners, Novus provides its clients with architectural, engineering, and construction services for the custom building of residential homes, commercial properties, hotels and cannabis facilities using insulated concrete forms.

ICF is a distribution, consulting and sales corporation designed to supply construction material throughout North America. ICF has contracts to distribute a diverse array of industrial products such as stuccoes, plasters, insulated concrete forms, Gigahomes, modular homes and greenhouses and medical supplies from strategically designated vendors.

