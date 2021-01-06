Charles Hall Joins STV as Senior Vice President

"I have had the opportunity to work closely with Charlie on significant projects over the last 10 years," said Rich Amodei, STV executive vice president of T&I. "His broad experience, problem solving abilities, and reputation as a trusted advisor to many public agencies and partners will be a tremendous benefit to the firm as we expand our presence across the nation."

A proven industry leader with extensive experience in the design-build delivery method, Hall has worked for more than 30 years as an owner, contractor, and engineering consultant within the transportation market sector both in the U.S. and internationally. He has a track record supporting clients in the delivery of a broad array of major initiatives, including new construction, systems integration, start-up, testing, as well as the maintenance of rail and transit systems.

Prior to joining STV, Hall was a senior managing director of program management at a global professional services firm. There, he performed management, oversight, and support services for large-scale projects such as New York City Transit's Second Avenue Subway Phase 1 and the Long Island Rail Road East Side Access programs. Most recently, he served as program design director for a multi-billion-dollar high-speed rail project in the South Central region of the United States, guiding management and early works design. He also served as manager of the system start-up and rail activation for the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail system in New Jersey.

Hall earned his Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree from Manhattan College.

About STV: Founded more than 100 years ago, STV is a leader in providing engineering, architectural, planning, environmental, and program management and construction management services for transportation systems, infrastructure, buildings, energy, and other facilities. The firm is ranked 32nd in Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms survey and is 8th in its transportation category. For more information, visit the firm's website at www.stvinc.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

