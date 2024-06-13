Charles Huang Foundation and Towards Aviation Launch Inaugural Scholarship Programs for Victor Valley College Students

VICTORVILLE, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Charles Huang Foundation (CHF), in collaboration with Towards Aviation and Victor Valley College Foundation (VVCF), is proud to announce the establishment of the inaugural "Towards Aviation Scholarship" program at Victor Valley College (VVC). The program is designed to support the education and training of future aviation experts and maintenance technicians, ensuring a well-prepared workforce to meet the industry's evolving needs.

Christopher Nunez, VVCF Director of Fund Development & Scholarships (left); Richard Huang, Towards Aviation COO (second to the left); Adam Stanley, VP of Maintenance (third to the right); Dr. Chris Mao, CHF President (right) congratulate the two inaugural recipients from Aviation pathway during the scholarship ceremony on VVC campus

Four exceptional students have been selected as the inaugural recipients of the "Towards Aviation Scholarship," including two Aviation/AMP majors, one Paralegal major, and one Business/Accounting major. On June 11, 2024, Dr. Chris Mao, President of the Charles Huang Foundation, Richard Huang, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Towards Aviation, and Adam Stanley, VP of Maintenance, attended the Victor Valley College Scholarship award ceremony on the campus. They presented the scholarships to the inaugural recipients and celebrated their accomplishments with their families and friends.

"We are profoundly thankful to our community donors, individuals, and organizations like the Charles Huang Foundation for their invaluable support," said Christopher Nunez, Director of Fund Development & Scholarships at VVCF. "We pride ourselves on having many ways to partner together in order to support and contribute to the overall success of our students and community." With VVC continuously working to expand its programs and services to meet the evolving needs of its community, the need for financial aid and scholarships has significantly grown. These scholarships empower students to excel without the burden of student loans.

"We are very pleased to create to this new aviation scholarship program at VVC in partnership with Towards Aviation," said Dr. Chris Mao, CHF President. "We hope these scholarships could alleviate financial barriers and inspire more young students to pursue their dreams with courage and determination and achieve their career goals."

Richard Huang, COO of Towards Aviation, emphasized, "Our collaboration with Victor Valley College is both comprehensive and long-term, thanks to the college's outstanding aviation maintenance program. As a leading FAA-certified company in business aircraft maintenance, storage, part-out, and recycling, we will offer internship opportunities to current students in addition to scholarships, ensuring a reliable pathway for their future."

Adam Stanley, VP of Maintenance, shared his aviation maintenance training experience, highlighting that it provided him with hands-on experience and a job upon completion. "It is an exciting career with many opportunities, enabling you to broaden horizons and see the world," he said.

For more information about Victor Valley College and the Victor Valley College Foundation visit www.vvc.edu and www.vvcfoundation.com.

For more information about The Charles Huang Foundation, please visit www.charleshuangfoundation.org.

For more information about Towards Aviation LLC., please visit towardsair.com.

SOURCE The Charles Huang Foundation