Charles Huang Foundation Joins USC Arcadia Hospital to Celebrate Ribbon Cutting of New PACU Facility

ARCADIA, Calif., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Charles Huang Foundation (CHF) today joined leadership from USC Arcadia Hospital (USC-AH) to officially cut the ribbon on a new, state-of-the-art Post Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU). This milestone marks the completion of a vital phase in the hospital's facility expansion, made possible by a historic philanthropic commitment from global entrepreneur and local resident Dr. Charles Huang.

USC Arcadia Hospital PACU Interior From right to left: Jinae Crouch, PACU Director of USC Arcadia Hospital Sandra Chen Lau, President of the USC Arcadia Hospital Foundation Robert Shappley, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of USC Arcadia Hospital Ikenna Mmeje, President and CEO of USC Arcadia Hospital Dr. Charles Huang, Founder and Chairman of the Charles Huang Foundation Lina Tullberg, CEO of the Charles Huang Foundation

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Charles Huang, Founder and Chairman of CHF; Lina Tullberg, CEO of CHF; Ikenna Mmeje, President and CEO of USC-AH; and Sandra Chen Lau, President of the USC-AH Foundation. In June 2022, Dr. Huang announced a $7.5 million donation to the hospital to help support the construction of the PACU and hybrid operating room. This is the largest single gift in the institution's 119-year history.

The new 12-bed PACU is a critical component of the larger Charles Huang Foundation Hybrid Operating Center, which will also include a hybrid operating room that is currently under construction. The PACU is designed to streamline patient care after surgical procedures to enhance recovery through specialized monitoring tools and dedicated clinical teams equipped to care for patients with complex medical conditions. Furthermore, the PACU facility serves as the gateway to the hospital's upcoming hybrid operating room, an advanced suite that will integrate traditional surgery with real-time, image-guided interventional capabilities. Together, these facilities will support complex surgeries, including cardiac and vascular procedures. The integration allows for a seamless transition from minimally invasive to "open" procedures in a single sterile space.

"We want to do all in our power to help expand needed healthcare services at the local level," said Dr. Charles Huang, who has lived in Arcadia for over 20 years. "With this new center, the hospital will further distinguish itself as a center of excellence and serve our local communities more efficiently and effectively." "This significant gift from the Charles Huang Foundation supports USC Arcadia Hospital's continued commitment to meeting the growing health care needs of the San Gabriel Valley," said Ikenna Mmeje, MHSA, CEO of USC-AH. "We look forward to continuing to elevate our high-quality medical care from diagnosis through surgical intervention and beyond". Echoing this sentiment, Sandra Chen Lau, president of the USC-AH Foundation, stated, "We are proud to strengthen our ability to provide advanced, efficient and attentive post-surgical care for our local community thanks to our generous supporters, like the Charles Huang Foundation, who share our vision for world-class care close to home. After nearly 125 years of caring for patients, these investments reflect USC Arcadia Hospital's commitment to meeting the growing health care needs of the San Gabriel Valley."

Dr. Charles Huang has not only made the completion of this new recovery unit possible, but also perfectly exemplifies an entrepreneur's profound commitment to giving back to the community. This significant medical investment serves as a solid foundation for USC Arcadia Hospital (USC-AH), empowering the institution to continuously meet the growing healthcare needs of the San Gabriel Valley well into the future.

About Charles Huang Foundation

Founded by Dr. Charles Huang, the foundation is dedicated to accelerating health, education, and innovation. Dr. Huang is also the founder and chairman of Pasaca Capital Inc., a multi-billion-dollar California-based investment firm. Through his foundation, Dr. Huang has made record-breaking impacts at institutions including the San Francisco Chinese Hospital, UCLA, and his alma maters, Wuhan University and the University of Strathclyde. For more information, visit charleshuangfoundation.org.

About USC Arcadia Hospital

Founded in 1903, USC Arcadia Hospital is a 348-bed full-service facility and part of Keck Medicine of USC. Los Angeles County has designated the hospital as both a heart attack receiving center and a comprehensive stroke center. It offers a variety of advanced surgical services in orthopaedics, neurosurgery, and cancer care, plus physical rehabilitation and many other medical specialties. For more information, visit uscarcadiahospital.org.

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SOURCE Charles Huang Foundation