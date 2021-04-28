Charles Jacquin et Cie, Inc. Introduces Bartenders Trading Co. Ready-to-Drink Cocktails

PHILADELPHIA, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles Jacquin et Cie, Inc. today announced Bartenders Trading Co. – a line of creative, superior ready-to-drink cocktails that rolled out to markets earlier this month in various sizes to satisfy single-serve and group-serve occasions starting this month. Bartenders Trading Co. is the first product line release from America's Oldest Cordial Producer since John Cooper – the third generation of his family to lead Jacquin's – took the reins of the company in March 2020.

Philadelphia-based Jacquin's today announced Bartenders Trading Co. -- a line of ready-to-drink cocktails. Tweet this Philadelphia-based Charles Jacquin et Cie, America's Oldest Cordial Producer, today announced the rollout of Bartenders Trading Co. -- a line of ready-to-drink cocktails and the first product release since John Cooper -- the third generation of his family to lead Jacquin's -- took the reins of the company in March 2020.

Handcrafted in Philadelphia, PA, Bartenders Trading Co. is a rebranding and repackaging of Original Bartenders Cocktails®, which Jacquin's introduced as the first ready-to-drink cocktail on the market. The freshly crafted, flavorful cream-based and non-cream-based range has been reimagined with carefully curated ingredients and a modern, crisp, fun look and feel. Bartenders Trading Co. will be available in 1.75L, 750ML and 200ML bottles with 10 varieties, including Sarita's Margarita, Nina's Pina Colada, and I'm Bananas Over You.

John Cooper, owner of Charles Jacquin's, said, "While we are coming off a year of 80% growth for the ready-to-drink category, we believe RTDs have really just scratched the surface and there is strong potential in the market, particularly for the larger SKUs targeted towards social group settings. Today's consumer is looking for quality and convenience. With Bartender's Trading Co., we've taken the time to craft the perfect cocktails, so all you have to do is twist the cap off and pour."

"From our bar to your home," Bartenders Trading Co. comes with a suggested retail price of $4.99 for 200ML, $10.99 for 750ML and $19.99 for 1.75L. Learn more at www.bartenderstradingco.com.

About Charles Jacquin et Cie, Inc.

Founded in 1884, Charles Jacquin et Cie, Inc. is America's Oldest Cordial Producer and additionally is a producer, importer, distributor, and marketer of wines, spirits and liqueurs. It has been family-owned and operated for the past three generations with the corporate headquarters and factory located in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia, PA. Charles Jacquin et Cie, Inc. boasts an expanding portfolio including: Jacquin's Rock & Rye, Jacquin's Vodka Royale, Jacquin's Blackberry Brandy, Irish Manor Irish cream liqueur, Pennsylvania Dutch Eggnog, and Royal Montaine fine cognac and orange liqueur.

SOURCE Charles Jacquin et Cie

Related Links

www.jacquins.com

