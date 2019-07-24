BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles Olson is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever as the Founding Partner of the Run NYC Team at Keller Williams Realty.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

With 20 years of experience in the IT specialty within the Real Estate, Legal, and Finance sectors, Mr. Olson utilizes his tech savvy expertise in Residential Real Estate to deliver top-tier professionalism. Located in Brooklyn, Mr. Olson provides a diverse range of services in support of every aspect of a client's real estate transaction. At the start of his NYC real estate career in 2000 as an IT professional, Mr. Olson focused on helping real estate agents sell real estate. He stated, "I enjoy solving complex problems with simple solutions, and explaining information to clients in a language anyone can understand. With everything I do, I offer constant persistence in getting the best job done with efficiency, effectiveness and quality."

Throughout his education and training, Mr. Olson received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Brooklyn College, a Master's of Science degree in Telecommunications and Computing Management from Polytechnic University, and a PMP (Project Management Professional) Certification. In addition, Mr. Olson is a Certified Master Certified Negotiation Expert and a Certified Buyer Representative.



In his free time, Charles is an endurance sports junky who trains for mega-long endurance events. He most recently completed the 508-Mile Furnace Creek 508 Bicycle Race through Death Valley, CA, which crosses 10 mountain ranges totaling over 30,000 feet of climbing in a 48-hour time limit. He has participated in this race for the past three years, raising money for charity.



To further his professional development, Mr. Olson is a member of the National Association of Realtors.



For more information, please visit www.newyorkcityhomesales.com.

