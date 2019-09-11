Charles R. Lipcon Named "Lawyer of the Year" in Admiralty and Maritime

These are prestigious awards that reflect our attorneys' experience, results and reputation within the legal community. All awards from Best Lawyers are based on peer reviews and, as explained by Best Lawyers CEO Phillip S. Greer, "only a single lawyer in a specific practice area and location is honored with a 'Lawyer of the Year' designation." Designation as a "Lawyer of the Year" means that an attorney has received the highest overall peer feedback for his or her specific practice area and geographic region. According to Best Lawyers , selection for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America is based on a multi-stage, neutral selection process that is based entirely on peer review and designed to capture the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues.

In addition to being selected as "Lawyer of the Year" in Admiralty and Maritime Law in Miami, founding partner Charles R. Lipcon will also be listed in The Best Lawyers in America (2020) in the practice areas of "Admiralty and Maritime Law" and "Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs." This is Mr. Lipcon's fifth consecutive year receiving this recognition. In addition to Mr. Lipcon, the other partners receiving recognition in The Best Lawyers in America (2020) are:

Ricardo V. Alsina – Admiralty and Maritime Law (recognized since 2019)

– Admiralty and Maritime Law (recognized since 2019) Jason Margulies – Admiralty and Maritime Law and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (recognized since 2017)

– Admiralty and Maritime Law and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (recognized since 2017) Michael Winkleman – Admiralty and Maritime Law and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (recognized since 2019)

About Lipcon, Margulies, Alsina & Winkleman, P.A.

Lipcon, Margulies, Alsina & Winkleman, P.A. is a personal injury and wrongful death law firm that represents passengers and crew members injured on cruise ships and other vessels worldwide. The firm has recovered more than $300 million in compensation for its clients and has been ranked among the "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News & World Report since 2016. The firm's attorneys are regularly featured by national news media outlets including Time, ABC Nightline, Today, CNN and 2020.

