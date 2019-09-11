Charles R. Lipcon Named "Lawyer of the Year" in Admiralty and Maritime
Charles R. Lipcon, founding partner of Lipcon, Margulies, Alsina & Winkleman, P.A., has been recognized as "Lawyer of the Year" in Admiralty and Maritime Law in Miami by US News & World Report. In addition, all four of the firm's partners have been named to Best Lawyers in America in Admiralty and Maritime Law for 2020.
Sep 11, 2019, 09:25 ET
MIAMI, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipcon, Margulies, Alsina & Winkleman, P.A., a Miami based maritime law firm that represents victims of cruise ship accidents, boating accidents and other accidents at sea, is pleased to announce that founding partner Charles R. Lipcon has been named "Lawyer of the Year" in Admiralty and Maritime Law in Miami by US News & World Report. Furthermore all four of the firm's partners have received recognition from Best Lawyers for their work in the area of admiralty and maritime plaintiff's litigation and will be listed among The Best Lawyers in America in the forthcoming 26th edition of Best Lawyers.
These are prestigious awards that reflect our attorneys' experience, results and reputation within the legal community. All awards from Best Lawyers are based on peer reviews and, as explained by Best Lawyers CEO Phillip S. Greer, "only a single lawyer in a specific practice area and location is honored with a 'Lawyer of the Year' designation." Designation as a "Lawyer of the Year" means that an attorney has received the highest overall peer feedback for his or her specific practice area and geographic region. According to Best Lawyers, selection for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America is based on a multi-stage, neutral selection process that is based entirely on peer review and designed to capture the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues.
In addition to being selected as "Lawyer of the Year" in Admiralty and Maritime Law in Miami, founding partner Charles R. Lipcon will also be listed in The Best Lawyers in America (2020) in the practice areas of "Admiralty and Maritime Law" and "Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs." This is Mr. Lipcon's fifth consecutive year receiving this recognition. In addition to Mr. Lipcon, the other partners receiving recognition in The Best Lawyers in America (2020) are:
- Ricardo V. Alsina – Admiralty and Maritime Law (recognized since 2019)
- Jason Margulies – Admiralty and Maritime Law and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (recognized since 2017)
- Michael Winkleman – Admiralty and Maritime Law and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (recognized since 2019)
About Lipcon, Margulies, Alsina & Winkleman, P.A.
Lipcon, Margulies, Alsina & Winkleman, P.A. is a personal injury and wrongful death law firm that represents passengers and crew members injured on cruise ships and other vessels worldwide. The firm has recovered more than $300 million in compensation for its clients and has been ranked among the "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News & World Report since 2016. The firm's attorneys are regularly featured by national news media outlets including Time, ABC Nightline, Today, CNN and 2020.
SOURCE Lipcon, Margulies, Alsina & Winkleman, P.A.
