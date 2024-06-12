Charles Rutkowski Named Vice President of Operations of FSi Strategies 

VIENNA, Va., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FSi Strategies, a Microsoft Solutions Partner and leading provider in managed IT services and professional IT services in the D.C. Area, is excited to announce that Charles Rutkowski has been named Vice President of Operations.

Rutkowski, who joined FSi in 2016, has advanced from being a Service Desk Coordinator to Service Desk Director and now Vice President of Operations. Throughout his time at FSi, he has transformed the way the Service Desk operates, promoting improved productivity and engaging with his team.

"My time with FSi Strategies has been a journey, both personally and professionally, and I'm excited to have the opportunity to continue to help the company thrive as Vice President of Operations," said Rutkowski.

This change comes at an exciting time for FSi Strategies as the company is embarking on its Copilot Roadshow, co-hosted with Microsoft, which will have five stops in cities across the U.S., highlighting how non-profits can leverage AI.

FSi Strategies is a customer-centric Microsoft Partner providing Managed IT and Professional Services with over two decades of experience. With Microsoft Solutions Partner designations for Modern Work and Security, we provide strategic enterprise-class solutions that modernize and secure your environment. We engage with your team to ensure you are strategically leveraging technology to do more with less. Learn more at www.fsistrategies.com.

