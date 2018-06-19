Charles Ryan Adds Strategic Growth Expertise as New Acronis Board Member

As a board member, Ryan will help guide Acronis' global expansion, taking advantage of the company's Singaporean origin and Swiss-owned IP, reinforcing Acronis' position as the most reliable cyber protection vendor on the global market.

Ryan co-founded UFG in 1994 and helped it become one of the most successful investment companies in Eastern Europe before Deutsche Bank acquired it in 2006. While he remains Senior Advisor to Deutsche Bank AG, Ryan's primary executive role is running UFG Asset Management, an independent entity that UFG founded in 1996. Today, UFG Asset Management is one of the leading alternative asset managers with over $1.8 billion of assets in hedge fund, private equity and real estate investments.

Before founding UFG, Ryan worked as a financial analyst with CS First Boston from 1989 to 1991 and as an associate and principal banker with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in London from 1991 to 1994.

"Charles is a pioneer in the financial industry supporting global IT projects, and we're excited to welcome him to Acronis' board of directors," said John Zanni, President of Acronis. "His top-level expertise and deep knowledge of international markets will be extremely valuable as Acronis continues to expand its presence around the world."

"We were looking for someone who would further strengthen our board. As a truly independent company founded in Singapore, with corporate headquarters in Switzerland, and strong presence in the U.S., we are confident that Charles has the ability to understand our global nature and will have a positive impact on our business," said Serguei Beloussov, co-founder and CEO of Acronis.

"Acronis is one of the most dynamic IT companies providing innovative data protection services to businesses around the world. I'm honored to be joining the board," said Ryan.

Ryan graduated with honors in with a degree in Government from Harvard College. As an alumnus, Ryan has served on several leadership committees involved with undergraduate life and fundraising.

