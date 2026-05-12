Charles Schwab: BEGINNER'S GUIDE TO INVESTING

ANNUAL INITIATIVE AIMS TO EDUCATE AND EMPOWER INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS

From young students to experienced professionals, learn how to get invested and stay invested

WESTLAKE, Texas, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

Investing is a lifelong journey, not a moment in time, and it is important for people to take charge of their financial future and learn about investing, whatever stage they may be in. For more than 50 years, Charles Schwab has helped investors of all experience levels get started, stay invested through market cycles, and build long-term financial futures. This means offering information for:

Young or new investors (seeking out educational resources, executing a trade, contributing to 401k)

Moderately experienced investors (diversifying investments, seeking out financial advisors)

Seasoned investors (paying it forward by introducing kids to the principles of investing with age-appropriate resources.)

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/charles-schwab/9390451-en-charles-schwab-national-investing-day-educational-guide

Investing education is especially important for America's youth. For decades, Charles Schwab Foundation has worked with the nation's leading youth-serving nonprofits, including Boys and Girls Clubs of America, Junior Achievement, Girl Scouts of America, National 4-H Council, SIFMA Foundation, DonorsChoose.org and many more, to provide young people with high-quality financial education that will help them prosper throughout life.

In this segment, Charles Schwab Managing Director Lisa Hunt offers information on how people can begin an investment journey or continue on the path to stay invested and grow. She also discusses National Investing Day, an annual education initiative for investors.

DID YOU KNOW?

On May 1, 1975, the SEC eliminated fixed commission rates, memorializing a watershed moment in the financial services industry. To mark that moment in history, Charles Schwab introduced National Investing Day on May 1, 2025, an education and empowerment initiative to help people get invested and stay invested.

For more information, please visit: aboutschwab.com/national-investing-day

MORE ABOUT LISA HUNT: Lisa has served in various leadership roles during her career at Schwab, including head of Schwab's retail branch network, leading acquisition and business development for Schwab's retail segment. Lisa currently leads Schwab's cross-border business and the four foreign affiliates located outside of the United States, as well as manages Schwab's global products and services. Prior to joining Schwab in 1992, she worked as a municipal bond trader. Lisa serves on the Board of the Directors of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) and is their Treasurer. Lisa received her bachelor's degree in finance with an emphasis in economics from the University of Maryland. She is a fellow with the International Women's Forum and has participated in executive leadership programs at Harvard Business School and Cambridge University and is a graduate of The Securities Industry Institute. Lisa serves on the Board of Directors of the Schwab Foundation as well as the SIFMA Foundation.

Produced for: Charles Schwab

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kate Pulley

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Charles Schwab