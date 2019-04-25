Charles Schwab Foundation Supports CFP Board Center for Financial Planning as Founding Sponsor

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning today announced that Charles Schwab Foundation, in partnership with Schwab Advisor Services, is supporting its work as a Founding Sponsor.

In addition to general support of Center initiatives, the Charles Schwab Foundation's contributions have made possible the comprehensive research that was the focus of last year's thought leadership paper, Racial Diversity in Financial Planning: Where We Are and Where We Must Go. Their grant also supported last October's day-long diversity summit that featured keynote speakers, panel discussions and breakout sessions exploring how financial planning can attract and retain ethnically and racially diverse talent.

"The vision of the Center – to expand the American public's access to competent and ethical financial advice – cannot be achieved without the generous support of organizations like the Charles Schwab Foundation," said CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Executive Director Marilyn Mohrman-Gillis. "Its contributions have already made an indelible impact on advancing the conversation around increasing the diversity of the profession, and we are very grateful for its continued support."

Charles Schwab Foundation's commitment supports the Center's mission to create a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession. The Center is convening the profession in research-based initiatives to address the challenges facing the financial planning profession in the areas of workforce development, diversity, and the academic rigor of the discipline of financial planning.

"The Center is doing the important work of strengthening the pipeline of advisors who are diverse, knowledgeable, and well-equipped to serve American consumers," Leslie Tabor, Managing Director, Business Consulting & Education, Schwab Advisor Services. "We are proud to join the Center in efforts that will truly impact the future of our profession."

To learn more and support the Center's initiatives, visit www.CenterforFinancialPlanning.org. The work of the Center is also made possible through other Center sponsors, including Lead Founding Sponsor TD Ameritrade Institutional, and Founding Sponsors Northwestern Mutual and Envestnet.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms and consumer groups as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 83,000 people in the United States.

ABOUT the CFP BOARD CENTER FOR FINANCIAL PLANNING

The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning seeks to create a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession so that every American has access to competent and ethical financial planning advice. The Center brings together CFP® professionals, firms, educators, researchers and experts to address profession-wide challenges in the areas of diversity and workforce development, and to build an academic home that offers opportunities for conducting and publishing new research that adds to the financial planning body of knowledge. More about the Center and its initiatives can be found at www.CenterforFinancialPlanning.org.

ABOUT CHARLES SCHWAB FOUNDATION

Charles Schwab Foundation is a private, nonprofit organization funded by The Charles Schwab Corporation (Charles Schwab). Its mission is to create positive change through financial education, philanthropy, and volunteerism. More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com/community. The Charles Schwab Foundation is classified by the IRS as a charity under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Foundation is neither a part of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC) or its affiliates.

SOURCE Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards

Related Links

http://www.centerforfinancialplanning.org

