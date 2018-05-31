Charles Stubbs Brings Extensive Technology Leadership Experience to PacketSled's Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PacketSled, a leading cybersecurity software company, today announced that Charles Stubbs, Partner at Msouth Private Equity, has joined PacketSled's Board of Directors.

"Charles has broad operational and enterprise expertise which will enhance the capabilities of the current Board of Directors," said John Keister, CEO of PacketSled. "His leadership in transforming businesses into market leaders will further support the company in pursuing growth opportunities and building long-term enterprise value."

Mr. Stubbs joined MSouth as a partner in 2015. Prior to joining MSouth, Mr. Stubbs was most recently CEO of Rentpath for seven years, the leading digital rental search marketplace. Mr. Stubbs was responsible for leading one of the largest print to digital migrations in the media space. In addition, he was successful in working with three different private equity owners during his tenure at the company.

Prior to Rentpath, Mr. Stubbs served as CEO of Yellowpages.com, a digital joint venture between SBC and BellSouth. Prior to that, Mr. Stubbs was President of BellSouth Intelliventures. Mr. Stubbs holds a B.A. from Cornell University and an M.B.A. from Vanderbilt University.

Stubbs added, "The cyber security market continues to grow at a rapid pace, and the opportunities exist for unique teams and technologies to become market leaders in a relatively short time span. The team at PacketSled has deep knowledge of the category as well as the experience building multiple startups into large, successful companies. I am looking forward to supporting them and working with them to help PacketSled achieve its full potential."

In today's dynamic cyber security market where technology is transforming businesses and entire industries at an unprecedented pace, PacketSled provides the next-generation platform that F1000 customers need to optimize their security strategy, whether that be in the cloud, on premise or a hybrid solution. Stubbs joins PacketSled's current Board of Directors which includes: John Keister, CEO of PacketSled and Justin Stottlemyer, independent board director.

About PacketSled

PacketSled is the network analytics platform of choice for security teams globally. Used by enterprises and MSSPs for real-time data analysis, threat hunting and incident response, the platform leverages continuous stream monitoring and retrospection to provide network forensics and security analytics. Security teams can integrate PacketSled into their orchestration engine, SIEM, or use PacketSled independently to dramatically reduce the resources required to respond to persistent threats, malware, insider attacks, and nation state espionage efforts.

The company has been named an innovator in leading publications and by security analysts, including SC Magazine, earning a finalist award in 2018 for network visibility. Based in San Diego, the company is backed by investors including Keshif Ventures and Blu Venture Investors. For continuous product updates and industry news, please visit us at www.packetsled.com or follow us @packetsled.

Press Contact

KC Muir

Director of Marketing

(949) 742-4132

kc.muir@packetsled.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charles-stubbs-brings-extensive-technology-leadership-experience-to-packetsleds-board-of-directors-300657633.html

SOURCE PacketSled

Related Links

http://www.packetsled.com

