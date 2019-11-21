Charles Tyrwhitt Custom Offers Personalized Fit Experience with Exceptional Suits and Jackets Delivered in Four Weeks

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles Tyrwhitt, a British menswear brand, launches Charles Tyrwhitt Custom, a new retail experience for the brand allowing gentlemen to customize their suit, jacket or blazer to accommodate personal styles, build and size. The personalized service for Charles Tyrwhitt, invites men to be fitted by an expert tailor in store and create a suit or jacket from up to 50 fabrics, including personal details such as single- or double-breasted jacket options, buttons, pocket styles, lining colors or patterns, and complete with a personalized label.

Available in seven stores in the New York City, Chicago, Virginia and Washington, D.C., Charles Tyrwhitt Custom offers tiers of remarkable style at a competitive price range: Business (110s), Performance (120s and Stretch), and Luxury (Italian, 130s). Since the Charles Tyrwhitt Custom service is designed for busy professionals, fittings typically last between 30-45 minutes in stores and the final product is delivered in four weeks. Pricing starts from $549 for suits, while jackets begin at $499.

"We are seeing that our customers want clothing that fits their body perfectly while reflecting their personal style and needs, which is why we created Charles Tyrwhitt Custom," said Jason Gray, Director of Customer Proposition for Charles Tyrwhitt. "Custom suits often come at a high price point and require a lengthy waiting period for production. We simplify that process by fittings in under an hour and a turnaround time of a few weeks."

Charles Tyrwhitt Custom is a new service that allows the brand to build onto its already existing custom fit experiences. By incorporating personalization into suits, every gentleman is able to have the right fit while also finding the combination that works for them.

Charles Tyrwhitt ('Tyrwhitt' pronounced like spirit!) was founded in 1986 by Nicholas Charles Tyrwhitt Wheeler to make it easy for men to dress well. Today, Charles Tyrwhitt produces the finest menswear with timeless style and no compromise on quality. Based in England with a flagship store on the world-famous Jermyn street, Charles Tyrwhitt expanded to retail locations in America in 2002 and now has 13 retail stores including New York, Washington DC and Chicago. Best known for its wide variety of shirts, Charles Tyrwhitt offers a complete menswear range including suits, pants, blazers, jackets, sweaters, shoes and accessories. For more information, or to browse and buy our full collection online visit https://www.ctshirts.com/us/home. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Pinterest to stay up to date with our latest news and offerings

