Charles Tyrwhitt Introduces New 2019 Business Casual Summer Collection

Now available in US retail stores and on CTShirts.com , Charles Tyrwhitt's 2019 Summer Collection provides light and comfortable options that are both practical for warm weather and up to date with the latest in business style trends. The collection's three core fabrics – Tyrwhitt Cool Cotton, wrinkle-resistant Linen, and eco-friendly Lyocell – provide comfort and flexibility in summer weather and feature a variety of products, including button-down shirts, jackets, pants and polos.

"Over the last 12 months, we've seen a steady increase in men embracing modern business casual as more organizations relax the traditional dress code, so this became a key focus for our 2019 Summer Collection," said Spencer Riley, Head of Product Design for Charles Tyrwhitt. "Whether it's the 'Made in the Sun' Italian Linen jacket, the breathable Tyrwhitt Cool shirts or the Lyocell performance pants, this collection is equally at home in the boardroom and at a rooftop bar, making it easy for men to dress well and keep cool."

Tyrwhitt Cool shirts are made with new, innovative 100% cotton fabric specifically treated to wick away moisture for a cool, dry and comfortable feeling:

Soft-Washed Non-Iron Tyrwhitt Cool Shirt – This quick drying, lightweight and soft-to-the-touch shirt has Charles Tyrwhitt's signature non-iron finish. In 100% cotton poplin fabric, the shirt is smooth and exceptionally breathable. Soft-washed for a relaxed, casual feel, it is available in both long and short sleeves. ($69.00)

Aircool Polo Shirt – A classic polo shirt with fabric-finishing technology to draw away moisture, it is knitted to a clean jacquard texture weave with natural stretch. Charles Tyrwhitt offers three vibrant summer colors with an updated collar for a clean aesthetic. ($55.00)

Charles Tyrwhitt linen products are soft and lightweight, while also allowing air flow to the body:

Italian Linen Jacket – This jacket is made from 100% linen, woven in Italy at solar-energy powered mill Nova Fields and tailored to a soft construction. Designed to look sharp with a relaxed fit, it is lightweight and breathable with its natural shoulder line and canvas. Available in Charles Tyrwhitt slim fit, the jacket comes in mid blue and olive. ($399.00)

Easy-Care Linen Pants – These pants have the cool, breezy benefits of linen with the added convenience of Charles Tyrwhitt's easy-care finish – they are durable, easy to iron and have enhanced wrinkle recovery to maintain a clean and crease-free look. With a slim fit leg and pre-washed fabric for a soft feel and added comfort, these pants are permeable and highly absorbent, which allows moisture to evaporate quickly, providing a cool, airy feel. ($89.00)

The Business Casual Non-Iron Cotton Linen Shirt – Made from two of the most breathable fabrics – 76% cotton and 24% linen – these shirts are lightweight and woven specially to create natural stretch for perfect fit, comfort and movement. With a linen feel, the non-iron finish prevents wrinkles and is ready to wear after washing and hanging for a hassle-free morning routine. Styled with no front pocket and a softer collar lining, it is available in slim and extra slim fit and comes in white, blue, blue stripe and red stripe. ($69.00)

New to the Charles Tyrwhitt collection, Lyocell is an eco-friendly fiber produced from wood pulp harvested from sustainably managed forest.

Natural Performance Pants – Made from a blend of cotton, lyocell and elastane for stretch, comfort and temperature regulation, the Natural Performance Pants are a business causal must-have. These pants are soft, durable and cut to a slimmer, more tapered fit for a refined, contemporary shape. A curved stretch waistband provides added comfort and ease of movement during wear, making them our most comfortable pants to date. ($119.00)

Tencel Linen Casual Shirt – Perfect for the summer months, these shirts are crafted from 100% natural fibers for breathability and a soft feel. The combination of Tencel and linen creates a casual shirt with a marvelous drape for both a sophisticated appearance and comfort. It is made up of 53% Tencel and 47% linen, making it less prone to creasing than pure linen or a cotton-linen blend. ($69.00)

Charles Tyrwhitt's 2019 Summer Collection, full of quality menswear items at affordable prices and a hint of British charm, is available today. Imagery can be found here.

