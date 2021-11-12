Charles University is First Czech Institution to Adopt Ex Libris Alma Library Services and Primo Discovery

JERUSALEM, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ex Libris, a ProQuest company, is pleased to announce that Charles University (CU)—a prominent research university based in Prague—is the first institution in the Czech Republic to select the Ex Libris Alma® library services platform and Primo® discovery solution. All of the CU library services will be unified under the Alma platform, which will replace the school's previous library products, and integrated with Primo discovery.

The CU library system consists of more than 60 individual libraries, all managed by the Charles University Central Library. The Central Library also provides central technical administration and development for systems and services. In 2020, even at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CU library system was accessed by more than 30,000 users.

With its automated workflows and customization options, Alma streamlines library processes. As a cloud-based service, it reduces local infrastructure expenditures, provides timely updates, and reduces maintenance efforts. The Alma Analytics tool offers insights into the use of the library collections, thus supporting smart, data-driven decisions that help drive down costs.

Using the Primo discovery solution, patrons easily access all resources. The Alma and Primo integration helps libraries consolidate their collections to make them all discoverable through a single interface.

"Alma services and Primo discovery will be a significant step forward for Charles University," commented Charles University Rector Professor Tomáš Zima. "Thanks to the centralization of CU's library services under one platform, students and staff will be able to conveniently search for and gain access to traditional and electronic information resources, which are essential for quality studies, instruction, and research at the university."

"We have increasingly encountered the limits of our current systems and their inadequacy with respect to the needs of our users," said Director of Charles University's Central Library Radka Římanová. "The Alma and Primo implementation will be the first significant change in our library software in almost 20 years. We are honored to be the first in the Czech Republic to adopt this comprehensive, robust platform."

"We are pleased that Charles University has chosen the Alma and Primo services, after an intensive process of researching the best library systems for its community," said Ofer Mosseri, corporate vice president and general manager for EMEA at ProQuest and Ex Libris. "This milestone represents a major upgrade for library staff, faculty members, and students. When it comes to meeting the needs of its stakeholders through cloud-based library services, Charles University is leading the way in the Czech Republic."

Charles University was founded in 1348 and is one of the world's oldest universities. According to the Czech Council for Research, Development, and Innovation, Charles University is the highest performing academic institution in the Czech Republic. Read more here.

Ex Libris, a ProQuest company, is a leading global provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions that enable institutions and their individual users to create, manage, and share knowledge. See our website .

