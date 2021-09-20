Charles W. Anders is recognized by Continental Who's Who

DAPHNE, Ala., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles W. Anders is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Name in Security Services for his excellent work in the Security industry and in recognition of his work in government and private security.

Mr. Anders is the CEO of Charles W. Anders Security Consultants, Inc., founded in 1998, where he provides private consultations to create a safe and secure environment for his clients. With over 39 years of experience in the field of Security, Mr. Anders has dedicated his career to keeping people safe. He has expertise in maritime security, government security, and private security for individuals and households.

In his role in the US Maritime Services, Mr. Anders has worked to provide crew changes and transportation services, both domestically and internationally. He began working with the US Maritime Services in 1982, and is still there 39 years later. He works mainly along the Gulf Coast area. Mr. Anders has experience with repatriation, and has sent many stowaways back to their country of origin.

Mr. Anders grew up in the family business of growing Bibb lettuce. MobileBay magazine interviewed him and his wife Margaret, about their experience growing the crop in the article, "A Head of the Game." Mr. and Mrs. Anders are the owners of Trinity Hydroponics, a type of greenhouse system that uses only a fraction of the water that a traditional farm does. They currently grow chives, Swiss chard, microgreens, and basil, which they sell to local restaurants and markets.

Mr. Anders hopes to expand his business in the future and increase his network. He attributes his success to being in the right place at the right time.

On a personal note, Mr. Anders volunteers at his local church.

For more information, visit https://www.maritime.dot.gov/.

