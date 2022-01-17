Charles W. Anders is recognized by Continental Who's Who

DAPHNE, Ala., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles W. Anders is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Name in Maritime Security Services for his excellent work for over 35 years.

During this period, Mr. Anders has distinguished himself in this industry by offering professional security and transportation services on the rivers, waterways, and Gulf Coast ports. Following hurricane Katrina, Mr. Anders formed U.S. Maritime Services in 2010, in Daphne, AL. Previously he provided security to vessels in the Port of New Orleans. During his career, he developed a client base of national and international shipping agencies.



Mr. Anders has dedicated his career to maintaining a safe environment for visiting vessels and crew members by following restrictions and guidelines established by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other government agencies.



These restrictions can be placed on visiting vessels needing additional security measures to ensure the integrity of the ports. U.S. Maritime Services offers services including transportation, guards, medical repatriations, national and international repatriations, and consultations. During his career, he has served thousands of vessels and has provided repatriation services to over two thousand stowaways and crew members.



At seventy years old, Ms. Anders continues to expand his market and is always seeking new opportunities. He attributes his success to being in the right place at the right time and developing a strong team of dedicated associates that demonstrate his commitment to quality services. He serves the Gulf Coast area from Panama City, FL, to the Texas Gulf region.



On a personal note, Mr. Anders volunteers at his local church in an armed safety capacity. Mr. Anders and his wife Margaret were also featured in the MOBILEBAY magazine for their hydroponic facility. Focusing on growing products in a soil-less environment, it was one of the first such farms in the region.



