Charles Zhang and Lynn Chen-Zhang Named Recipients of the 2026 Ellis Island Medal of Honor

PORTAGE, Mich., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ellis Island Honors Society (EIHS) has announced that Charles Zhang and Lynn Chen-Zhang of Zhang Financial have been selected as recipients of the 2026 Ellis Island Medal of Honor, following approval by its Board of Directors.

Established in 1986, the Ellis Island Medal of Honor is among the nation's most distinguished civilian recognitions. Presented annually and formally recognized by the United States Congress, the Medal honors individuals whose contributions in their respective fields and communities reflect the enduring values of service, responsibility, and commitment that define the American experience. Each year's recipients are entered into the Congressional Record.

By receiving this honor, Mr. Zhang and Ms. Chen-Zhang join a distinguished roster of past recipients. This storied list includes:

Presidents of the United States : Including Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford, George H.W. Bush, and Bill Clinton.

: Including Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford, George H.W. Bush, and Bill Clinton. Nobel Prize Laureates : Including Elie Wiesel and Malala Yousafzai.

: Including Elie Wiesel and Malala Yousafzai. Supreme Court Justices : Including Sandra Day O'Connor and Antonin Scalia.

: Including Sandra Day O'Connor and Antonin Scalia. Military and Public Leaders : Including General Norman Schwarzkopf, Colin Powell, and Rosa Parks.

: Including General Norman Schwarzkopf, Colin Powell, and Rosa Parks. Global Leaders in Industry and the Arts: Including Muhammad Ali, Lee Iacocca, Frank Sinatra, and Henry Kissinger.

Consistent with the Medal's long-standing principles, the honor is awarded solely on the basis of individual merit and societal contribution. It is not conferred jointly. While there have been rare instances in which spouses have each been recognized, such cases remain exceptional and reflect independent accomplishments and impact.

Mr. Zhang and Ms. Chen-Zhang are being recognized individually for their respective leadership, professional achievement, and sustained contributions to the broader community. Their selection reflects the Ellis Island Honors Society's continued mission to recognize individuals whose work has created meaningful and lasting public value.

The 2026 Ellis Island Medal of Honor ceremony will be held on May 15–16, 2026, on Ellis Island in New York Harbor.

