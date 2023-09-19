CHARLES ZHANG RECOGNIZED BY BARRON'S AS THE #1 INDEPENDENT ADVISOR IN THE NATION FOR 2023

News provided by

Zhang Financial

19 Sep, 2023, 15:36 ET

PORTAGE, Mich., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles Zhang, CFP®, has been ranked the #1 Independent Advisor in the nation according to Barron's, which recently released their 2023 Top 100 Independent Advisor list. This is the second year that Charles has been ranked #1, the first being in 2021. Since 2019, Charles has been ranked in either the #1 or #2 spot on the Barron's Independent Advisor list. The annual ranking spotlights the top-performing independent advisors in the business and is a testament to Charles' commitment to excellence in the financial services industry.

Continue Reading
Charles Zhang, CFP®, MBA, MSFS, ChFC, CLU Founder and President
Charles Zhang, CFP®, MBA, MSFS, ChFC, CLU Founder and President

In the accompanying article for the rankings, Barron's writer Steve Garmhausen, stated: "There's a new name at the top of this year's ranking: Charles Zhang, whose Zhang Financial, in Portage, Mich., scored a perfect 100 in our ranking calculations."

Link to Article: https://www.barrons.com/articles/top-independent-financial-advisors-ranking-2023-46cdfd20?mod=faranking_articles

Charles Zhang is the Founder and President of Zhang Financial, a fee-only wealth management group headquartered in southwest Michigan. He, along with his wife and Chief Executive Officer, Lynn Chen-Zhang, CFP®, CPA, have built a firm with over $5 billion in assets under management.

Another important reason for Zhang Financial's success, according to Charles, is the fee-only compensation structure that the firm has implemented with all clients. A fee-only advisor is defined as one who is compensated solely from the client. Neither the advisor, nor any related party, may receive compensation contingent on the purchase or sale of a financial product.

Unlike Charles and Zhang Financial, many financial advisors are sellers of financial products. Some or all of their income may be dependent upon their ability to steer clients into a limited number of financial products. This inherent conflict of interest poses serious threats to the client's financial well-being.

By eliminating any potential conflicts of interest, Charles Zhang ensures that his clients receive truly objective, unbiased investment advice. Zhang Financial's investment strategy is built around years of academic research and aims to provide the highest probability of success for their clients. For more information, or to request a consultation, please visit www.zhangfinancial.com.

*As reported by Barron's on September 15, 2023. Please see www.zhangfinancial.com/disclosure for full ranking criteria and disclosure.

Elizabeth Edgerton
269.385.5888
Elizabeth.edgerton@zhangfinancial.com

SOURCE Zhang Financial

Also from this source

CHARLES ZHANG RECOGNIZED BY FORBES AND BARRON'S AS THE #1 FINANCIAL ADVISOR IN MICHIGAN FOR 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.