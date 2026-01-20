CHARLESGATE Expands into Colorado, Bringing a Centralized, POD Operating Model to a Market Ready for a Better Way to Manage Multifamily

CHARLESGATE's centralized POD model and integrated leasing + marketing engine aim to set a new standard for performance, transparency, and resident experience across Colorado's high-growth multifamily landscape.

DENVER and BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CHARLESGATE Property Management, a next-generation multifamily management firm known for its people-first culture, operational rigor, and tech-forward delivery model, today formally announced its expansion into Denver and the broader Colorado market. The move brings CHARLESGATE's distinctive approach , combining centralized functional specialization, local on-the-ground expertise, and an integrated resident acquisition engine, to one of the most dynamic multifamily regions in the country.

Colorado has become a focal point for institutional capital and mid-market development. Yet many owners and developers still face persistent challenges: fragmented leasing and marketing, inconsistent on-site performance, slow adoption of modern property technology, and opaque reporting that makes it hard to diagnose and improve asset-level results. CHARLESGATE is entering the market to offer an alternative built for modern owners: one that pairs a high-touch resident experience with a high-velocity operating system.

"Denver is a sophisticated market with high expectations, and it deserves a management partner that is just as sophisticated," said Todd Mikelonis , President of CHARLESGATE Property Management. "Traditional property management models were built for a different era. Our Colorado launch is about delivering a smarter, more accountable, and more human way to run communities, powered by our POD leasing and operations model, informed by real-time data, and driven by teams that are trained to win."

An Operating Model Built for Today's Multifamily Reality

CHARLESGATE's expansion brings a differentiated platform designed to close the gap between what multifamily owners need and what many legacy models consistently deliver. Key elements of CHARLESGATE's approach in Colorado include:

The POD Property Management Model is a centralized, cross-functional operating model that replaces the traditional single-site manager with a specialized team, led by a Head of Portfolio, designed to improve accountability, consistency, operational efficiency, and asset performance while maintaining a strong local presence.





Accelerated Leasing paired with POD Leadership: A hybrid model pairing two services ( Accelerated Leasing and Property Management ) that improves consistency, coverage, training, and conversion while maintaining a strong local market presence.





and ) that improves consistency, coverage, training, and conversion while maintaining a strong local market presence. Integrated Marketing + Leasing Alignment: A unified resident acquisition engine that connects demand generation, digital performance, and leasing execution, reducing the "telephone game" between agencies, on-site teams, and ownership.





People-First Culture with Performance Accountability: A leadership philosophy that prioritizes resident experience and team development while operating with robust scorecards, weekly rhythms, and clear NOI-aligned goals.





Tech + AI-Enabled Workflows: A practical, adoption-first approach to property technology that improves response times, reporting accuracy, and operational efficiency without overwhelming site teams.

"Owners are no longer willing to subsidize inefficiency with patience," said Michael DiMella , CEO of CHARLESGATE. "In markets like Denver, the properties that outperform the rest will have operators behind them who can combine disciplined operations with modern leasing and marketing playbooks. We've built CHARLESGATE to be that partner, bringing structure, speed, and clarity to every phase of the asset lifecycle, from lease-up to stabilization."

Trusted by Leading Owners and Developers

CHARLESGATE's platform has seen growing adoption among sophisticated multifamily owners seeking a more integrated, performance-driven approach to operations, leasing, and resident experience. Clients like Alpine Investments and Revesco Properties have partnered with CHARLESGATE to modernize property performance and replace fragmented, legacy models with a more streamlined operating system.

Early Focus: Lease-Ups, Repositionings, and Institutional Partnerships

CHARLESGATE will initially prioritize:

New development lease-ups





Value-add repositionings





Stabilized assets seeking stronger performance and better reporting





Mid-market and institutional ownership groups are looking for a more integrated operating partner

The firm's Colorado team will be supported by CHARLESGATE's broader platform of shared services and specialized experts in leasing strategy, marketing performance, resident experience, and operational excellence.

"Colorado multifamily demands speed, agility, and discipline to win," says Vice President of Property Management, Jason Tilley . "Already, Colorado has shown us that the CG POD model is the winning strategy in the mid-market and beyond. Our accountable teams, hands-on leadership, and modern take on leasing and marketing maximize results for you."

About CHARLESGATE Property Management

CHARLESGATE Property Management is a multifamily-focused property management company delivering a people-first, innovation-driven "POD" operating model designed to maximize asset performance and elevate the resident experience. With a unique combination of centralized functional specialization, local market leadership, and integrated marketing and leasing capabilities, CHARLESGATE helps owners and developers achieve above-market results across lease-ups, repositionings, and stabilized communities.

To learn more about CHARLESGATE's expansion into Colorado and its POD operating model, visit charlesgate.com/denver-expansion

Media Contact:

Todd Mikelonis

President of Property Management

[email protected]

SOURCE CHARLESGATE