Charleston Carriage Horse Advocates Calls for New Regulations After Needless Death of Carriage Horse

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday evening as neighbors gathered on sidewalks and on the streets of a local Charleston neighborhood, Ervin the beautiful draft horse careened down Anson and Laurens Streets pulling what appeared to be a half-hitched carriage wagon according to videos taken at the scene.

The photo shows a bleeding Ervin who suffered a severe injury to his leg and was later euthanized by a veterinarian. Charleston Carriage Horse Advocates mourn the needless death of Ervin.

Ervin

As citizens and taxpayers, we can no longer look away and are calling upon Charleston elected officials to take a hard look at protocols and lax regulations regarding the working and living conditions of carriage animals and proceed with a peer-reviewed independent study immediately.

Public Safety must be addressed by City Council. In the last two and a half (2 ½) years alone, there have been eight (8) runaway wagons and one incident of horses loose on the streets. In heavily congested downtown neighborhoods and with ever-increasing tourist traffic, the threat of public safety becomes urgent.

About Charleston Carriage Horse Advocates

The Charleston Carriage Horse Advocates is an animal welfare based organization established to address the treatment of carriage horses and mules in Charleston, SC.

We are calling on you to support our call for a peer-reviewed, science-based study of Charleston's horse-drawn carriage industry and legislation that provides for humane working conditions for Charleston's carriage horses and mules.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ccha.join/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CCHA_JOIN

Contact:

Audrey Coates

828-764-3038

[email protected]

SOURCE Charleston Carriage Horse Advocates