Charleston Father Files Patent for First Contactless Infrared Skin Temperature Baby Wellness Monitor

Nonnanest introduces SightAware™, a non-wearable baby monitor that tracks skin temperature from across the crib with no WiFi, no app, and no subscription

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonnanest, Inc., a baby wellness technology company founded in Charleston, SC, today announced that its flagship product, SightAware™ by Nonnanest, has achieved patent-pending status. SightAware is a contactless infrared baby wellness monitor that reads skin temperature from up to four feet away, without requiring a wearable sensor, WiFi connectivity, or a smartphone app.

Founder and CEO Nathan Overbey designed SightAware after a personal experience revealed a gap in the baby monitor market.

The SightAware 5-inch HD parent display shows real-time skin temperature and room temperature contactlessly. No phone, app, or WiFi required. The SightAware nursery camera uses contactless infrared sensing to read skin temperature from up to four feet away, with no wearable required.

"When our son was six months old, he woke up in the middle of the night crying, and he was obviously warm," said Overbey. "I looked back at the monitor we had and all it could tell me was the room temperature. In that moment I thought, how long had his skin temperature been rising? Why isn't there something that could have told me that? After months of research I realized there was nothing on the market that worked offline, nothing that offered truly secure connectivity, and nothing that didn't require strapping a sensor to the baby. The market doesn't need another high-resolution camera. It needs more awareness."

SightAware uses a proprietary infrared sensor array to read surface skin temperature contactlessly, similar to the technology used in pediatric no-touch thermometers. The video and skin temperature data transmit via FHSS (Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum), a secure wireless protocol that hops across 80+ frequency channels per second. All data stays local between the nursery camera and a dedicated 5-inch HD parent display. No internet required, no external servers, no accounts to create.

"We made a deliberate decision to keep SightAware offline," said Overbey. "Parents consistently tell us they're concerned about connected devices and the security risks that come with them. We didn't want to bring a product to market that didn't meet the highest security standards, so we built it on FHSS, a fully encrypted signal that never touches the internet. We also felt strongly that parents shouldn't be forced to use their phone as the display. A dedicated screen means the monitor works independently. No app, no notifications competing for your attention, no phone battery to worry about at 2 AM."

Key features of SightAware by Nonnanest include:

Contactless infrared skin temperature sensing up to 4 feet

FHSS secure wireless transmission, no WiFi or Bluetooth required

Dedicated 5-inch HD parent display, no phone or app needed

Real-time skin temperature and room temperature awareness

Customizable comfort thresholds with gentle audible alerts

355-degree pan, 60-degree tilt, two-way audio, lullabies, and infrared night vision

5-minute setup with crib mount and wall mount included

SightAware is priced at $329 with no subscription fees or recurring costs. The product is expected to be available for purchase in spring 2026 at nonnanest.com.

Overbey brings over 15 years of enterprise technology experience from Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Blackbaud, and holds an MBA from the University of South Carolina.

Nonnanest is a wellness device, not a medical device, and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or condition. Skin temperature readings are for informational purposes only to help parents be aware of general wellness and comfort. For any health concerns, always consult a pediatrician or qualified healthcare provider.

About Nonnanest Nonnanest, Inc. is a Charleston, SC-based baby wellness technology company founded in 2024 by Nathan Overbey. Learn more at nonnanest.com.

Media Contact Nathan Overbey, Founder & CEO | 843-906-3930 | [email protected] | nonnanest.com/press

SOURCE Nonnanest, Inc.