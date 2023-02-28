Charleston Group Attorney Gets White House Appointment

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Charleston Group, one of the largest minority-owned law firms in the southeastern United States, is pleased to announce that President Biden has appointed one of its attorneys, Mayor Steve Benjamin, as Senior Advisor and Director of the Office of Public Engagement.

The White House Office of Public Engagement works at the local, state, and national levels to ensure a diverse set of leaders and perspectives have the opportunity to inform the President's policies in an inclusive, transparent and responsible way.

Steve Benjamin

"Steve has his finger on the pulse of America. He has a keen understanding of government's role in strengthening communities and businesses," said R. Jonathan Charleston, the Firm's Managing Principal. "We are honored to have had Steve as a member of our Firm and excited for his new opportunity to serve the American people."

Mayor Benjamin added: "I am honored to have President Biden's confidence and look forward to assisting him in executing his bold agenda for America as Senior Advisor and Director of the Office of Public Engagement."

Mayor Benjamin joined the Firm in 2020 and co-chairs the Firm's extensive Public Finance and Affordable Housing Practices. His experience with bonds and other revenue-based obligations used by local governments helped drive the growth of the Firm's public finance practice.

For 10 years, Mayor Benjamin served as the mayor of Columbia, South Carolina, leading the city through a tremendous period of growth. He also served as Executive Chairman of Municipal Bonds for America. In 2019, Mayor Benjamin completed his term as the U.S. Conference of Mayors' 76th President.

The Charleston Group has one of the most experienced Public Finance practices of any minority-owned firm in the country. The Firm's lawyers have extensive experience serving issuers as bond and disclosure counsel and as underwriters' counsel to investment banks.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Charleston

910-485-2500

[email protected]

SOURCE The Charleston Group