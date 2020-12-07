Charleston International Airport Debuts New Parking Garage Featuring Advanced Parking Guidance System Technology

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Charleston International Airport opened its new parking garage with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week, just in time for the busiest travel period of the year, which is typically between Thanksgiving and Christmas. The new 3,000 space parking garage, features multi-space parking guidance sensors, a rooftop parking sensors, internal wayfinding and external signs along the road and the entrance. "When we planned for this new garage, it wasn't simply about adding more spaces, we wanted to make sure our customers could locate an available space faster and have a more enjoyable parking experience," said John Robison, Manager of Landside Operations. "The addition of the parking guidance system accomplishes that goal."

Charleston International Airport's new Daily Parking Garage is the largest parking structure in South Carolina to feature parking guidance technology.

Charleston's new Daily Parking Garage is now also the largest parking structure in South Carolina to feature parking guidance technology. "We've installed this system in several airports across the country," said Derek Frantz, Vice President at Parking Guidance Systems, LLC. "We worked closely with Charleston Airport officials and the building contractor to make sure the system not only met their design needs, but performance demands as well." To ensure the garage aesthetics were not compromised, PGS worked side-by-side with the contractor and embedded the Upsolut Multi-space sensor infrastructure within the concrete slab during construction.

New Garage Serves Rental Car Agencies as Well as Air Travelers

The new garage has five levels, the first is dedicated to rental cars and levels two through five, where the parking guidance technology is installed, are for the general public. The combination of multi-space sensors and wayfinding signage allow the traveler to quickly choose a level and parking space based on their desire. The roof level also features INDECT Views, the latest in rooftop parking technology, for a similar experience. Customizable signage leading up to the garage previews the parking available, as well. "It's been extremely well-received, thus far," added Mr. Robison. "It's great for our customers and also allows us to monitor and adjust our parking based on use and demand."

