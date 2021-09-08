Charleston Is Top-Ranked U.S. City And San Miguel de Allende Named Best City Overall In 26th Annual Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards
Results of New Survey Reveal the Top Cities, Hotels, Islands, Airlines, Airports, Cruise Lines, Destination Spas, Tour Operators and More
JetBlue Is Best Domestic Airline; Viceroy Chicago Is No. 1 City Hotel in Continental U.S.; Yellowstone Wins for Best National Park
Curated Itineraries to Select World's Best Awards Destinations Now Bookable
Sep 08, 2021, 09:43 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) Travel + Leisure announces the results of the World's Best Awards 2021 readers' survey, revealing the top travel destinations and companies in the U.S. and around the globe, from cities, islands and hotels to cruise lines, airlines, airports and more. The complete survey results are featured now on TravelandLeisure.com/worlds-best and in the October issue of Travel + Leisure, on newsstands September 17.
Among the rankings are Top Cities in the World, with San Miguel de Allende, Mexico; Udaipur, India; and Istanbul, Turkey placing first through third and Top Islands in the World, with Milos, which is featured on the October issue cover, and Folegandros, both in Greece, taking the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines at No. 3. On the regional lists, such as Top City Hotels in the Continental U.S., Viceroy Chicago, takes the No. 1 spot, followed by Inn of the Five Graces in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and The Lowell in New York City. For the first time, Top U.S. National Parks is a survey category and Yellowstone National Park ranks No. 1.
The Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards is a leading barometer of the places and companies that satisfy some of the most passionate and discerning travelers. In the 26 years that the World's Best Awards readers' survey has been published, Singapore Airlines has been the only honoree to be named a No. 1 winner in its category – World's Best International Airline — every year.
Travel + Leisure Editor in Chief, Jacqui Gifford, says, "The 2021 standouts are as far-flung as ever, and suggest a renewed appreciation for places that offer unparalleled natural beauty and, in many places, fewer crowds. Forced to think on their feet, the properties that made the cut in 2021 all found innovative ways to deliver exceptional hospitality to their guests. Our readers delighted in taking trips closer to home, a fact we've recognized with several new domestic resort lists to provide even more trip inspiration. With a continued interest in the great outdoors, we also asked readers to vote on their favorite U.S. national park. This year's results are a testament to the travel industry's resilience under enormous strain. Nearly two years into the pandemic, there is still much we don't know about COVID-19. But we do know that some parts of the world have struggled more than others. I'm hopeful that the World's Best Awards will continue to serve as inspiration to explore the world, and in doing so, support those places and companies that rely on tourism to thrive."
To make it easy for consumers to experience destinations and hotels recognized in this year's World's Best Awards, Travel + Leisure is debuting a new subscription travel club and travel booking platform today that offers curated itineraries to select locations at travelandleisure.com/go. The new retail travel site, Travel + Leisure GO, will launch with ten exclusive World's Best Awards customizable travel itineraries that feature top destinations, hotels and activities from this year's winners together in fully bookable travel experiences, as well as insider tips to help travelers make the most of their getaways.
TRAVEL + LEISURE TOP 10 WORLD'S BEST CITIES 2021
- San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
- Udaipur, India
- Istanbul, Turkey
- Ubud, Indonesia
- Kyoto, Japan
- Florence, Italy
- Mexico City, Mexico
- Oaxaca, Mexico
- Chiang Mai, Thailand
- Bangkok, Thailand
To view the full list of the Top 25 World's Best Cities, visit here.
TRAVEL + LEISURE TOP 10 U.S. CITIES 2021
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Santa Fe, New Mexico
- Savannah, Georgia
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- New York City
- San Antonio, Texas
- Chicago, Illinois
- Bend, Oregon
- Williamsburg, Virginia
- Honolulu, Hawaii
To view the full list of the Top 15 U.S. Cities, visit here.
The 2021 results, including the Top 100 Hotels, Best Domestic Airlines, Best Islands in the World, Best Resort Hotels in the Continental U.S., Best Resort Hotels in Hawaii, Top Caribbean Resort Hotels, Best Hotels in Paris, Best U.S. National Parks, Best Domestic Airports, Best Mega-Ship Cruise Lines, and Best Safari Outfitters, among many other lists, are now posted on TravelandLeisure.com/worlds-best.
Travel + Leisure Editor in Chief Jacqui Gifford will host Toast & Post, a virtual celebration that kicks off this evening at 5 pm ET on Instagram Live @TravelandLeisure to honor the World's Best Awards 2021 winners. Raise a toast to this year's honorees and post a picture using the hashtags #TLWorldsBest and #TLToast, and tag @TravelandLeisure today and in the weeks ahead.
|
TRAVEL + LEISURE WORLD'S BEST AWARDS 2020 WINNERS OVERALL
|
WORLD'S BEST CITY
|
San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
|
WORLD'S BEST HOTEL
|
Mahali Mzuri, Masai Mara, Kenya
|
WORLD'S BEST HOTEL BRAND
|
The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts
|
WORLD'S BEST ISLAND
|
Milos, Greece
|
WORLD'S BEST MEGA-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE
|
Disney Cruise Line
|
WORLD'S BEST LARGE-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE
|
Seabourn
|
WORLD'S BEST MIDSIZE-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE
|
Windstar Cruises
|
WORLD'S BEST SMALL-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE
|
Quasar Expeditions
|
WORLD'S BEST RIVER CRUISE LINE
|
Uniworld Boutique River Cruises
|
WORLD'S BEST INTERNATIONAL AIRLINE
|
Singapore Airlines
|
WORLD'S BEST DOMESTIC AIRLINE
|
JetBlue Airways
|
WORLD'S BEST INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
|
Singapore Changi Airport
|
WORLD'S BEST DOMESTIC AIRPORT
|
Portland International Airport, Oregon
|
WORLD'S BEST SAFARI OUTFITTER
|
Micato Safaris
|
WORLD'S BEST TOUR OPERATOR
|
Quasar Expeditions
|
WORLD'S BEST CAR-RENTAL COMPANY
|
Enterprise Rent-A-Car
|
WORLD'S BEST INTERNATIONAL SPA
|
Rancho La Puerta, Tecate, Mexico
|
WORLD'S BEST DOMESTIC SPA
|
Shou Sugi Ban House, Water Mill, New York
|
TRAVEL + LEISURE WORLD'S BEST HOTEL 2021 WINNERS, BY REGION
|
CONTINENTAL U.S. OVERALL
|
BEST CITY HOTEL
|
Viceroy, Chicago
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL
|
Nobu Ryokan, Malibu, California
|
U.S. (BY REGION)
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN THE SOUTH
|
Inn at Willow Grove, Orange, Virginia
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN THE MIDWEST
|
Deer Path Inn, Lake Forest, Illinois
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN MID-ATLANTIC
|
Reeds at Shelter Haven, Stone Harbor, New Jersey
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN THE WEST
|
Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch, Saratoga, Wyoming
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN CALIFORNIA
|
Nobu Ryokan, Malibu
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN FLORIDA
|
Sunset Key Cottages, Key West
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN TEXAS
|
Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection, Austin
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN UTAH
|
Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection, Park City
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN COLORADO
|
Viceroy Snowmass
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN GREATER MIAMI BEACH
|
The Setai, Miami Beach
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN ARIZONA
|
Castle Hot Springs, Morristown
|
BEST CITY HOTEL IN NEW YORK CITY
|
The Lowell
|
BEST CITY HOTEL IN GREATER LOS ANGELES
|
The Peninsula, Beverly Hills
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN PUERTO RICO
|
St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, Rio Grande
|
BEST CITY HOTEL IN CHICAGO
|
Viceroy
|
BEST CITY HOTEL IN WASHINGTON, D.C.
|
The Hay-Adams
|
BEST CITY HOTEL IN CHARLESTON
|
John Rutledge House Inn
|
BEST CITY HOTEL IN LAS VEGAS
|
Wynn
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN HAWAII
|
Halekulani, Oahu
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN NEW YORK STATE RESORT
|
Lake House on Canandaigua, Canandaigua
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN SOUTH CAROLINA
|
Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, Kiawah Island
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN NEW ENGLAND
|
Pickering House Inn, Wolfeboro, New Hampshire
|
CANADA
|
BEST CITY HOTEL
|
The Ritz-Carlton, Montreal, Quebec
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL
|
Manoir Hovey, North Hatley, Quebec
|
THE CARIBBEAN, BERMUDA & THE BAHAMAS
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL
|
Kamalame Cay, Bahamas
|
MEXICO
|
BEST CITY HOTEL
|
St. Regis, Mexico City
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL
|
Viceroy Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen
|
CENTRAL & SOUTH AMERICA
|
BEST CITY HOTEL
|
Hotel Fasano, São Paulo, Brazil
|
CENTRAL AMERICA
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL
|
Nayara Tented Camp, Arenal Volcano National Park, Costa Rica
|
SOUTH AMERICA
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL
|
Hotel Paracas, a Luxury Collection Resort, Paracas, Peru
|
EUROPE (OVERALL)
|
BEST CITY HOTEL
|
Mandarin Oriental, Milan, Italy
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL
|
Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection, Santorini, Greece
|
EUROPE (BY REGION)
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN ITALY
|
Il Sereno Lago di Como, Torno
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN FRANCE
|
Hôtel Crillon le Brave, Crillon-Le-Brave
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN THE U.K. & IRELAND
|
Ballyfin, County Laois, Ireland
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL
|
Penha Longa Resort, Sintra, Portugal
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN GREECE
|
Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection, Santorini
|
BEST CITY HOTEL IN BARCELONA
|
Cotton House Hotel, Autograph Collection
|
BEST CITY HOTEL IN PARIS
|
La Réserve Paris – Hôtel & Spa
|
BEST CITY HOTEL IN LONDON
|
Shangri-La the Shard
|
BEST CITY HOTEL IN ROME
|
Hotel de Russie, a Rocco Forte Hotel
|
BEST CITY HOTEL IN FLORENCE
|
St. Regis
|
BEST CITY HOTEL IN VENICE
|
JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa
|
ASIA OVERALL
|
BEST CITY HOTEL
|
Opposite House, Beijing
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL
|
Capella Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
|
ASIA (BY REGION)
|
BEST CITY HOTEL IN CHINA
|
Opposite House, Beijing
|
BEST HOTEL IN BANGKOK
|
Capella
|
BEST HOTEL IN SINGAPORE
|
Fullerton Hotel
|
BEST CITY HOTEL IN TOKYO
|
Park Hyatt
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN INDIA
|
Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN INDONESIA
|
Capella Ubud, Bali
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN SOUTHEAST ASIA
|
Six Senses, Con Dao, Vietnam
|
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
|
BEST CITY HOTEL
|
The Langham, Melbourne, Australia
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL
|
Matakauri Lodge, Queenstown, New Zealand
|
THE SOUTH PACIFIC
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL
|
InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa, French Polynesia
|
AFRICA AND THE MIDDLE EAST
|
BEST NORTH AFRICA & THE MIDDLE EAST CITY HOTEL
|
Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Dubai
|
BEST NORTH AFRICA & THE MIDDLE EAST RESORT HOTEL
|
Kasbah Tamadot, Atlas Mountains, Morocco
|
BEST AFRICA CITY HOTEL
|
Cape Grace, Cape Town
|
BEST AFRICA RESORT HOTEL
|
Matetsi Victoria Falls, Matetsi Private Game Reserve, Zimbabwe
|
BEST SAFARI LODGE
|
Mahali Mzuri, Masai Mara, Kenya
|
TRAVEL + LEISURE WORLD'S BEST CITY AND ISLAND 2021 WINNERS, BY REGION
|
CONTINENTAL UNITED STATES
|
BEST CITY
|
Charleston, South Carolina
|
BEST ISLAND
|
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
|
CANADA
|
BEST CITY
|
Quebec City
|
BEST ISLAND
|
Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia
|
CENTRAL & SOUTH AMERICA
|
BEST CITY
|
Antigua Guatemala
|
MEXICO
|
BEST CITY
|
San Miguel de Allende
|
MEXICO & CENTRAL & SOUTH
AMERICA
|
BEST ISLAND
|
Galápagos Islands, Ecuador
|
EUROPE
|
BEST CITY
|
Istanbul
|
BEST ISLAND
|
Milos, Greece
|
ASIA
|
BEST CITY
|
Udaipur, India
|
BEST ISLAND
|
Andaman Islands, India
|
AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND & THE SOUTH PACIFIC
|
BEST CITY
|
Sydney
|
BEST ISLAND
|
Fiji Islands
|
AFRICA & THE MIDDLE EAST
|
BEST CITY
|
Cape Town
|
BEST ISLAND
|
Seychelles
|
HAWAII
|
BEST ISLAND
|
Island of Hawaii
|
THE CARIBBEAN, BERMUDA & THE BAHAMAS
|
BEST ISLAND
|
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
|
TRAVEL + LEISURE WORLD'S BEST NATIONAL PARKS, UNITED STATES
|
UNITED STATES
BEST NATIONAL PARK
|
Yellowstone, Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana
This year's World's Best Awards survey was open for voting from January 11 through May 10, 2021, as destinations around the world were lifting COVID-19 restrictions. Survey rules have always allowed readers to reflect on travel experiences over a three-year period. For the full Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2021 readers' survey methodology, visit Travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/survey-methodology.
Follow and join the conversation with #TLWorldsBest.
ABOUT TRAVEL + LEISURE
Travel + Leisure is the preeminent voice for the sophisticated traveler, serving up expert intelligence and the most immersive travel lifestyle content anywhere. Travel + Leisure captures the joy of discovering the cultural pleasures the world has to offer—from art and design to shopping and style to food and drink—and provides compelling reasons to get up and go. Reaching an audience of more than 30 million, the Travel + Leisure media portfolio includes the U.S. flagship magazine, travelandleisure.com, newsletters, the Let's Go Together podcast, the World's Best Awards franchise, an extensive social media presence, and international editions in China, India, Mexico, and Southeast Asia. Launched in 1971, Travel + Leisure is part of Meredith Corp.'s (NYSE: MDP) Luxury Group of best-in-class brands and is owned by Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL).
SOURCE Meredith Corporation
