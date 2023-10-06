Charleston Joins National Conversation with Midlife Monologues, a Theatrical Showcase Produced by PURE Theatre and @HotInCharleston

Intergenerational Performance Marks World Menopause Month, Features Leading Women Artists in Every Genre and Decade

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerri Devine, writer and founder of @HotInCharleston and Sharon Graci, artistic director of PURE Theatre, are proud to announce Midlife Monologues, an intergenerational showcase on a woman's journey, October 24 at the Cannon Street Arts Center in Charleston.

Midlife Monologues, an homage to Vagina Monologues, features an award-winning cast of creatives — from their teens to their sixties — who will shine a light on the challenges and joys of a woman's life, from turning 30 to the anxieties of motherhood to the hot bright light of menopause. In addition to Devine and Graci, award winning performers include actress and activist, Joy Vandervort-Cobb; memoirist and Pulitzer jurist, Cinelle Barnes; Charleston Poet Laureate, Asiah Mae; writer and editor, Stephanie Hunt; author and educator, Melissa Falcon Field; celebrated artist and painter, Anne Darby Parker with her daughter, fashion creative Amelia Parker; singer-songwriter, Jasmine Commerce; and Emmy-winning WCBD-TV anchor and women's health advocate, Carolyn Murray.

Sorelle, the breakout singing sensation from Ohio who placed fourth in last year's season of The Voice under the guidance of Chance the Rapper, joins the multi-generational cast.

Proof of groundswell of interest in this subject matter and platform of storytelling, the first performance sold out and a second show was added. puretheatre.org

"This show is part of a larger cultural movement to redefine midlife in all its potential for women everywhere: in the family, in the workplace, and in our collective imagination. That's why we're taking intergenerational storytelling to the stage, where leading women in the arts will express the hopes, challenges, and lived experiences of women in every decade of life," said Devine, who founded @HotInCharleston, a midlife community, based on her experience in perimenopause.

"PURE Theater has always sought to inspire thought, ignite dialogue, and contribute to the exchange of ideas, aspirations, and inspirations of our community. We are proud to produce this event in partnership with @HotInCharleston and to do so with a cast of talented women in the true spirit of community theater," said Graci.

In addition to literary cast members, the show features poetry by Catherine Barnett, Amanda Gunn and Barbara G.S. Hagerty.

"There's a saying that goes: you tell me your story and I understand mine," Devine added. "Story sharing is a vital part of contemporary conversation and a catalyst for change."

A portion of proceeds from the World Menopause Month performance will go to MUSC Arts in Healing and Mugs for Moms, using arts to support the emotional health of women. Charleston YWCA and Buxton Books are supporting.

For more, go to puretheatre.org or @HotInCharleston on Instagram.

Contact:

Meagan McMahon, PURE Theatre

843.723.4444

[email protected]

Lynthia Romney, RomneyCom

914.589.2140

[email protected]

SOURCE @HotInCharleston