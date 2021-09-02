Charleston Literary Festival Returns with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors, Multi-Disciplinary Academics, Thought Leaders, and Scholars

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charleston Literary Festival has announced the initial list of speakers and a sampling of events and sessions at this year's event. Sessions include Pulitzer Prize winners, academics, international and local authors, as well as renowned writers whose books have been adapted for streaming platforms and movies such as HBO's popular The Undoing by Jean Hanff Korelitz and the acclaimed Call Me By Your Name by Andre' Aciman, who will present the film followed by a conversation with its celebrated director, James Ivory.

This year's Charleston Literary Festival (November 5-14) promises to be the largest and most ambitious yet with a kick-off event that includes a command performance by ETHEL —the resident string quartet ensemble at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Balcony Bar. The group is also known for creating and touring rich, multimedia productions focused on community engagement.

There will be around 24 events altogether, a mixture of in-person and virtual sessions, on topics ranging from history, civil rights, feminism, science, biography, classical and contemporary fiction, and more. Patrons will have the opportunity to address questions directly to their favorite authors, acquire signed copies of books, and engage with some of today's most interesting and intriguing thought leaders, academics, and cultural movers and shakers. Sessions will go beyond just discussing the latest books. For instance, Award-winning Chinese-American writer Yiyun Li, who led a free virtual book club in the early days of the pandemic where thousands of people read War and Peace together, will lead a session discussing this experiment.

"Each year, we strive to bring together the most varied, original, and thought-provoking group of artists, each with a unique flair that truly sets them apart," said Diana Reich, Artistic Director of Charleston Literary Festival. "This year feels even more important as we emerge from challenging times and are all looking forward to experiencing the opportunities for engagement, stimulation, consolation, provocation, and entertainment that the arts provide and to celebrating their positive impact on our lives. And while we're closely monitoring the safety and health concerns related to the Delta variant, we want to ensure the show will still go on, which is why it will be a hybrid of in-person and virtual sessions. Lovers of literature, the arts, and creativity won't want to miss this event."

Held in one of the South's most beautiful and historic cities, the organizers of this year's festival have also named the College of Charleston and its Alumni Association as the festival's exclusive academic partner.

To date, some of the authors, scholars, and academics speaking include:

The full speaker list, schedule, and ticket sales information for Charleston Literary Festival sessions and kick-off event and performance by ETHEL will be available at http://www.charlestonliteraryfestival.com by the end of September.

