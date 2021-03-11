Charleston Oral and Facial Surgery Welcomes New Physician to Practice

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charleston Oral and Facial Surgery is pleased to welcome Katrina Myers, DMD, to its practice. Dr. Myers will be seeing patients at COAFS's Lowcountry-area offices.

Charleston Oral and Facial Surgery is proud to welcome its newest physician, Dr. Katrina Myers.

Dr. Myers is originally from North Carolina and attended dental school at East Carolina University, graduating in 2017. She completed a one-year General Practice Residency Program at Carolinas Medical Center within the Atrium Health Hospital System before continuing with a two-year residency in Oral Medicine, also with Atrium Health. She is a member of the American Academy of Oral Medicine, the American Dental Association (ADA), the North Carolina Dental Association and the South Carolina Dental Association.

While in residency, Dr. Myers' focus was diagnosing and treating conditions related to temporomandibular disorders, neuropathic conditions of the head and neck, oral manifestations of systemic conditions, salivary gland disorders and management of oral complications associated with cancer-related radiation and chemotherapy. Through the course of her training, Dr. Myers developed a particular passion in working with orofacial pain patients.

"My job is to inform patients of all available treatments and to work with them to develop individualized plans," said Dr. Myers. "In this way, we not only manage their conditions but also improve their overall quality of life."

Charleston Oral and Facial Surgery specializes in dental implants, full-mouth restoration, wisdom teeth extraction, corrective jaw surgery and reconstructive surgery for facial trauma. With the addition of Dr. Myers' focus on temporomandibular disorders and related conditions, COAFS's surgeons offer nearly 50 years of combined experience in oral and facial surgery.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.COAFS.com.

