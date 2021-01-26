Charleston Selected as Pilot Market for American Dream 2021: Showcase of Smart Homes

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- House X today announced Charleston, South Carolina as one of the 21 Pilot Cities to launch the American Dream 2021, expanding home ownership; featuring over 40,000 new, healthier, energy-efficient homes across the country valued at over $18 Billion with up to $364 million in stimulus by providing home buyers free renewable energy and a discounted mortgage.

House X

The virtual home buying event is limited to selected markets in the United States--admission is free to consumers. Free stimulus incentives apply to all contracts executed from January 27-April 15, 2021 for registered home buyers.

The Charleston Pilot includes:

Over 1,100 new homes in over 115 communities with 329 homes ready for quick move-in

Renewable electricity at zero cost to registered home buyers

to registered home buyers 1% discounted mortgage for the first 12 months, followed by either 14 or 29 years of fixed-rate record low mortgage rate on FDA conforming loans

for the first 12 months, followed by either 14 or 29 years of fixed-rate record low mortgage rate on FDA conforming loans Local Impact:

Potential reduction in carbon emissions-- equivalent of removing 2,420 gas-powered cars off the road per year



Potential free stimulus for renewable energy= $7.7 million going back into the local economy

Experts Available for Interview:

House X: William Farrell , President

, President Delos: Paul Scialla , CEO and Founder

, CEO and Founder RESNET: Ryan Meres , Program Director

, Program Director The MReport: Rachel Williams

WHY: The purpose of the event is to expand home ownership by educating consumers on the advantages of smart, healthier, sustainable homes that are more efficient, lower carbon footprint and less expensive to own, operate, protect and maintain - lowering total cost of ownership. The home is more important than ever since the onset of the pandemic and the trend was a highlight at CES with smart home technology with a focus on hygiene, cleanliness, energy-efficiency and sustainability.

HOW:

The Smart Mortgage™: House X has partnered with a leading mortgage lender to create a special below-market mortgage; a one percent discounted mortgage for the first 12 months of a 15- or 30-year fixed rate conforming mortgage.

The Healthier Home: In collaboration with Delos, every home buyer will receive a multi-room advanced air purification system for their new home upon move-in, helping reduce particles that carry airborne bacteria, viruses and allergens.

The Location Report™: Nothing will impact the financial picture of a home as much as its location. With custom insights available nowhere else, the House X Location Report reveals 300+ insights about any address in America. It is free to registered home shoppers.

The RESNET Home Energy Rating System (HERS) Index is the nationally recognized system for inspecting and calculating a home's energy performance. Similar to a MPG sticker for cars, except for new homes.

WHEN: American Dream 2021 Pilot Program will include free stimulus incentives on fully executed purchase contracts between January 27 - April 15, 2021.

WHERE: American Dream 2021 is limited to home purchases in selected pilot cities available on houseX.com.

PILOT MARKETS:

CALIFORNIA

Los Angeles/Riverside Area

Orange County

Sacramento

San Diego Area

San Francisco

FLORIDA

Jacksonville

Orlando

Naples

Sarasota

Tampa

Miami

GEORGIA

Atlanta

NORTH CAROLINA

Charlotte

Raleigh/Durham

PENNSYLVANIA

Philadelphia

TENNESSEE

Nashville

TEXAS

Austin

Dallas/Fort Worth

Houston

San Antonio

About House X:

House X World is a consumer-focused Smart Home Marketplace that empowers home enthusiasts with data and resources to make more informed decisions while making their home purchase and investing on the consumer's behalf to make a home a smart home at zero cost to them. HOUSE X companies are consumer advocates and licensed realty organizations that exclusively represent home shoppers and buyers - not home sellers. The company serves as the primary manager of American Dream Pilot Project. The executives of House X have over 40 years of experience in representing builders, developers, Federal, State and local governments.

Related Images

house-x-logo.jpg

House X Logo

SOURCE House X