Charleston's King Street Gets a Festive Makeover This Holiday Season with Republic Hospitality

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, King Street in Charleston will be transformed into a winter wonderland, thanks to Republic Hospitality and LIT Charleston. Visitors and locals alike will want to stop by two of the city's most beloved venues – Republic Garden & Lounge and Lamar's Sporting Club – to experience a variety of festive activities, stunning holiday décor, and special events that will make this year's holiday celebrations truly unforgettable. The holiday pop-ups will be on display beginning November 22, 2024 – January 1, 2025.

Lights, Camera, Santa!

Charleston's premier event company, LIT Charleston, is partnering with Republic Hospitality in producing an incredible Christmas experience this holiday season. The team at LIT specializes in luxury event rentals, draping, lighting, production and epic design. LIT is a woman owned company who understands the importance of balancing details with logistics. Republic Hospitality and LIT are the perfect pair and will create the most iconic holiday pop-ups across multiple venues that Charleston will see this season.

Republic Garden & Lounge: A Christmas Patio Takeover

Located at 462 King Street, Republic Garden & Lounge is kicking off the holiday season with an epic Christmas takeover on their heated patio. Guests can expect a magical atmosphere complete with nightly snowfall, classic holiday movies playing, Santa & his reindeer, life-sized holiday decorations coating the venue, as well as disco vibes for the best party on King Street. Whether you're stopping by for drinks, a bar snack, celebrating, or simply to soak in the seasonal cheer, this is one venue you won't want to miss. Republic Garden & Lounge is open daily.

Lamar's Sporting Club: A Vintage Holiday Experience

At 570 King Street, Lamar's Sporting Club is offering an indoor holiday escape enhancing cozy vintage holiday charm. The venue will be draped in Christmas lights, walls completely adorned with greenery and ornaments, and bookshelves filled with classic holiday trinkets and a custom floral installation provided by Willow. It's the perfect spot to enjoy the season with a festive cocktail in hand. Whether you're dropping in for a pre-dinner cocktail, a wiener tower, or enjoying a night out celebrating, the holiday spirit will be alive and well at Lamar's. Hours of operation are Wednesday – Sunday.

Santa Brunch at Lamar's – Sunday, December 8th

One of the highlights of this season's festivities is the Santa Brunch at Lamar's Sporting Club, which will be held on Sunday, December 8th. The event will feature two waves of service: the first from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, and the second from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm. This family-friendly brunch will include festive activities including photo opportunities with Santa, carving stations, holiday cocktails, and Christmas classic tunes to get everyone in the spirit. Guests can also enjoy the big game on the televisions, making it a perfect mix of holiday cheer, comfort and football.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased in advance to secure your spot at this highly anticipated event. With a menu full of holiday favorites, a cozy atmosphere, and plenty of holiday spirit, Lamar's Santa Brunch promises to be the perfect way to kick off the holiday season with family and friends. Book your Santa Brunch Tickets Here.

About Republic Hospitality:

Republic Hospitality is a prominent hospitality company based in Charleston, South Carolina. Republic Hospitality is known for its diverse range of luxury restaurants, lounge, and nightlife establishments. Republic Hospitality boasts a portfolio that includes venues such as Republic Garden & Lounge, Bourbon N' Bubbles, MESU, Lamar's Sporting Club and Zachary's Daiquiris. Republic Hospitality prides itself on offering exceptional experiences in opulent surroundings providing personalized service. For more information, visit www.republichospitality.com

About LIT Charleston:

LIT Charleston is Charleston's premier women-owned lighting and event rental company that focuses on transforming your gatherings with creative lighting setups, custom bars, gorgeous draping, and custom buildouts that ignite excitement and make your event legendary. When you choose LIT, you're not just hosting an event—you're creating an epic experience that turns heads and leaves an everlasting impact. Whether it's an intimate get-together or a large-scale extravaganza, we craft the perfect backdrop for unforgettable moments. Covering Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Kiawah Island, Charlotte, Savannah, and beyond, we turn every event into a powerhouse celebration.

