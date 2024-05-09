Charleston's Porter-Gaud, Charleston Collegiate School, and Charleston Day School Partner with FLIK Independent School Dining for Culinary Competition and Raise Fund for Local Charities

In partnership with FISD, each schools' team of representatives worked alongside their respective school chef to learn culinary fundamentals including recipe creation, cooking terminology, and knife safety. On May 8th, their training came together for a culinary competition of epic proportions, with creations tasted and hosted by Chef & Food Network personality Aarti Sequeira and Chef & Owner of Charleston's da Toscano, Michael Toscano.

"Our mission is to nourish a brighter future," said Sari Feltman, President of FLIK Independent School Dining. "Innovative and engaging programming like 'Food Fight' helps introduce students to the world of culinary and nutrition while also creating an amazing sense of community. We are grateful for this opportunity to empower students with knowledge, instill confidence and create an experience that deepens connections and belonging."

Part knowledge retention and trivia, part culinary competition, these teams of students worked together, putting their problem solving, leadership, and team building skills to the test to create Spiced Southern Corn Cakes with Slaw and Chicken Tikka Masala with Basmati Rice.

"The Food Fight cooking competition is a great compliment to our school's academic program. Cooking involves creative problem-solving, math skills, troubleshooting kitchen mishaps, and adapting to ingredient substitutions. These are life skills we reinforce with our students every day. Plus, it's a fun way to learn and reinforce teamwork," said Judith Foley Arnstein, Head of School, Charleston Day School.

In the end, Porter Gaud had the culinary chops to handle the heat of this epic Food Fight. In addition to their bragging rights, a donation of $1000 will be awarded to Ronald McDonald House in their name. FLIK Independent School Dining will also be matching the winning donation.

