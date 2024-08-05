Charleswood Limited Announces New Board Appointment and Reaffirms Expertise in Top IPO Selection

CENTRAL, Hong Kong, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charleswood Limited, a prominent Hong Kong-based firm renowned for its expertise in identifying and executing top Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Rowan Anthelion to its Board of Directors.

New Board Appointment

Charleswood Limited is delighted to welcome Mr. Rowan Anthelion to its Board of Directors. With an extensive background in managing IPO's, asset risk and providing financial advice on mergers and acquisitions, as well as valuations and private equity transactions. Mr. Anthelion brings valuable experience and insights that will contribute to the company's strategic direction and growth initiatives.

Expertise in Top IPO Selection

Charleswood Limited has established a strong reputation for its proficiency in identifying and executing top-tier IPOs. Leveraging deep industry knowledge and strategic acumen, the company has successfully guided numerous enterprises through the IPO process, enabling them to achieve their capital-raising goals and strengthen their market positions.

"At Charleswood Limited, our track record in selecting and managing successful IPOs speaks for itself," stated Mr. Leonardo Sutherland. "Our team's comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and our rigorous analytical approach enables us to identify the most promising opportunities and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Our Company

Since its inception in 1985, Charleswood Limited has established a strong reputation for quality in the financial advice business. Our decades of expertise have given us extensive market insights and a thorough awareness of the financial environment, allowing us to provide remarkable outcomes for our customers. Charleswood Limited takes great pride in aiding clients in achieving their financial goals via the application of our unparalleled expertise and customized attention.

Media Contact:

Fernando Mcnaughton

Finance Manager

+85258030608

#8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong

https://charleswoodlimited.com

SOURCE Charleswood Limited