Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings Named America's #1 Philly Cheesesteak by Eat This, Not That!

National recognition highlights Charleys' focus on quality, authenticity and fresh-grilled flavor

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings (Charleys) has been named America's #1 Philly Cheesesteak by Eat This, Not That! following a national taste test by professional chef and contributor Chef Rena.

In the feature story, Chef Rena evaluated leading restaurant chains serving Philly cheesesteaks and name Charleys her top pick for its fresh-grilled steak, signature seasoning and authentic flavor that "tastes closest to a true Philly cheesesteak."

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes from a fellow chef," said Larry Geller, senior manager of R&D and culinary at Charleys. "Every cheesesteak we serve is grilled fresh, layered with high-quality ingredients, and built on flavor authenticity. Being named #1 by Chef Rena validates the craft and care our team puts into every sandwich."

Founded in 1986 near the campus of The Ohio State University, Charleys has grown to more than 850 locations worldwide. The brand continues to expand its menu to include wings, fries and signature real fruit lemonades while staying true to its heritage — grilling every cheesesteak fresh in front of guests.

"This recognition reinforces what's at the heart of Charleys — quality made fresh, every time," said Elias Moaikel, chief operating officer at Charleys. "From the grill to the guest, our teams work tirelessly to deliver the best cheesesteak experience in America. Being named #1 affirms the pride and precision that defines our brand."

The full Eat This, Not That! article, "5 Restaurant Chains with the Best Philly Cheesesteak, According to a Chef" is available here.

About Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings

In 1985, Charleys redefined the cheesesteak. College students and the surrounding Columbus, Ohio community instantly took to the first Charleys location positioned off The Ohio State University—igniting a universal love for cheesesteaks and all craveable foods. Also known for loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing Real Fruit Lemonades, Charleys quickly expanded to serve the "World's #1 Cheesesteak" around the globe—with current locations in over 46 U.S. states and 17 countries. Charleys is committed to made-right-in-front-of-you transparency, bringing delicious cheesesteaks to over 850 locations. With select locations serving classic and boneless wings, savory fried appetizers and refreshing frozen milkshakes—every customer leaves Charleys satisfied and with a smile on their face. For every combo meal sold domestically at participating locations, 10 cents is donated to support at-risk children via the Charleys Kids Foundation. Charleys is committed to real ingredients, transparent preparation and customer satisfaction with a mission to love their neighbor and serve others.

Learn more about Charleys in their press kit, on social media at @charleyscheesesteaks, or on their website www.charleys.com. Find a location near you at www.charleys.com/order.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kim Markus

Inspire PR Group for Charleys

[email protected]

440-864-8270

SOURCE Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings