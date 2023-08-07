Charleys Philly Steaks Franchisee Expanding In Avon

AVON, Ohio, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charleys Philly Steaks is excited to announce the upcoming opening of its newest location at Avon. Fans of the leading cheesesteak brand can get their fix by visiting the store at 35701 Chester Rd, Avon, OH 44011.

In addition to serving Charleys' flagship item—the cheesesteak—this location will offer menu favorites such as loaded gourmet fries and real fruit lemonades. The variety of cheesesteak sandwiches on the menu includes both steak and chicken options. 

The restaurant is projected to open it doors at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 7th. To celebrate this milestone opening, in addition to lots of giveaways, the new restaurant will offer a free regular-sized cheesesteak per week for a year to the first 40 people at the store opening day. This promotion is available in-store only.

About Charleys Philly Steaks 

In 1986, Charleys redefined the Cheesesteak. Today, over 700 locations around the globe serve up the #1 Cheesesteak in The World®, made with fresh, quality ingredients and grilled-to-order the Charleys way. Also known for its loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing natural Lemonades, Charleys Philly Steaks locations can be found in retail shopping centers, airports and U.S. military bases worldwide. With more than 200 like-minded franchise partners, the restaurant is rapidly expanding its global footprint to serve up mouthwatering Philly Cheesesteaks that customers can feel good about purchasing. For every combo meal sold domestically at participating locations, 10 cents are donated to support at-risk children via the Charleys Kids Foundation. For more information on Charleys Philly Steaks, visit www.charleys.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @charleyscheesesteaks and Twitter at @charleys.

