Charleys Philly Steaks Franchisee Expanding in Painesville Township

PAINESVILLE, Ohio, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charleys Philly Steaks and wings is excited to announce the upcoming opening of its newest location in Painesville Township. Fans of the leading cheesesteak brand can get their fix by visiting the store at 1526 Mentor Ave.

Stay tuned for an opening date.

In addition to serving Charleys' flagship item - the cheesesteak - featured items include menu favorites like wings, shakes, gourmet fries, and real fruit lemonade flavors. The variety of the cheesesteak sandwiches on the menu includes both steak and chicken options.

To celebrate this milestone opening, in addition to lots of giveaways, the new restaurant will offer a free regular-sized cheesesteak per week to the first 100 people at the store opening day. This promotion is available in-store only.

About Charleys Philly Steaks:

In 1986, Charleys redefined the Cheesesteak. Today, over 700 locations around the world serve up the "#1 Cheesesteak in the World" made with fresh quality ingredients, always grilled-to-order. Also known for its loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing Real Fruit Lemonades, the restaurant franchise is quickly expanding to serve the world's favorite Cheesesteaks across the globe. For more information, visit www.charleys.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @charleyscheesesteaks and Twitter (x) at @charleys.

