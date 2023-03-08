Charlie Dombek And RADD Investments Crack The Wealth Code

Charlie reveals the best tool to accelerate wealth in the 21st century

TAMPA, Fla. and LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlie Dombek, CPA, and Wealth Architect will join RADD Investments and Dutch Mendenhall live on Zoom on March 9 at 4 pm PT to reveal his Wealth X-Ray. This powerful financial-building tool can help accelerate wealth for millions of Americans.

"People don't realize how much money they lose in unnecessary taxes every year," Dombek said when discussing his wealth-building philosophy. "By being proactive in your tax planning, you recover thousands of dollars that get put to work for you immediately."

Spending decades as a CPA, Charlie Dombek has mastered the art of lifelong wealth building. His transparent, forward-thinking approach to federal and state taxes has helped clients reclaim thousands of dollars. He has boosted portfolio performance by leveraging strategic off-market vehicles that provide his clients with multiple buckets of passive income.

Now he wants to give the keys to you.

This exclusive event will uncover the strategic methods that bridge the gap between average Americans and their financial goals. Charlie's Wealth X-Ray brings affluent tax navigation strategies and alternative investment vehicles typically safeguarded from the public into his client's laps.

"I have worked with countless of what I call affluent people, and almost every single one has taken money out of the market and into one or more off-market alternative investment vehicles. That is the best way to accelerate your wealth today," Dombek said.

Whether you're an investor, business owner, or entrepreneur, Charlie Dombek's Wealth X-Ray looks to be a secret weapon in accelerating financial wealth.

For more information about Charlie Dombek and to register for the event, click here .

SOURCE RADD Investments