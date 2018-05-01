Charlie Dreifus Celebrates 20 Years at Royce

Charlie manages the Fund using a distinctive absolute value approach that he began to hone 50 years ago when he first embarked on his career as a professional investor, which has also included managing small-cap portfolios at Oppenheimer & Co. and Lazard Freres & Co.

His approach is perhaps best distinguished for deriving methods from three respected financial thought leaders—Ben Graham, Warren Buffett, and accounting legend Abe Briloff—and melding them into his own unique investment approach.

From Ben Graham, Charlie learned to invest with a margin of safety by focusing on valuation and understanding balance sheets while Buffett's approach taught him the importance of overall company quality and managements that are good stewards of capital.

Abe Briloff, who was both Charlie's teacher and dear friend, showed him how scrutinous attention to accounting issues can reveal important insights into corporate culture, ethics, and governance.

Chuck Royce, Chairman and Portfolio Manager of Royce, said, "I knew how talented an investor Charlie was almost immediately after meeting him more than 40 years ago. We were thrilled to have him join us 20 years ago and feel even better for those investors who have been with Charlie over that period."

Charlie has received distinguished awards over his career including Morningstar Domestic Manager of the Year for 2008. His Royce Special Equity Fund has also received recent accolades from both Morningstar, "The Case for Royce Special Equity Fund," and Barrons, "Time to Buy this Small- Cap Value Fund."

Looking at the current market, Charlie remains firm in his belief that many of his holdings could be potential takeover targets for both strategic buyers and private equity firms. He recently said, "The latter are under pressure to deploy their record sums of cash while many strategic buyers face rising raw material costs, which the purchase of a competitor offers many ways to reduce. For a potential suitor, inexpensively valued companies with little or no debt should be attractive purchase candidates."

Performance and Expenses as of March 31, 2018 Average Annual Total Returns (%) FUND YTD1 1-YR 5-YR 10-YR SINCE INCEPTION

(5/1/98) Special Equity -5.00 2.80 7.40 8.76 9.05 Russell 2000 Index -0.08 11.79 11.47 9.84 7.35

