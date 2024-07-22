Charlie Forcey Joins Sustainability Roundtable, Inc. as CTO to Help Organize Off-Site Clean Energy Buyers Worldwide

BOSTON, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability Roundtable, Inc. (SR Inc), which works to be the world's most respected strategic advisor in enterprise decarbonization, announced today the appointment of Charlie Forcey to its C-Suite as Chief Technology Officer. This key addition enhances both SR Inc's Sustainable Business & Enterprise Roundtable (SBER) strategic advisory services and SR Inc's Net Zero Consortium for Buyers (NZCB), the leading platform for corporate aggregated procurement of utility scale clean energy in North America and Europe.

Charlie Forcey, Sustainability Roundtable, Inc.'s CTO

Charlie brings over two decades of experience in enterprise development with a specialization in digitalizing business workflows. Charlie's background reflects his seasoned leadership in leveraging big data, artificial intelligence, and enterprise software to accelerate the transition to a sustainable economy.

As the first Chief Technology Officer at SR Inc, Charlie is poised to drive technological innovation as the company continues to deliver cutting-edge decarbonization solutions to its Member-Clients. He brings a technologist's perspective to the opportunity to align product and market strategy with sustainable business imperatives. Charlie will lead in digitalizing SR Inc's membership-based strategic consulting services and aggregated procurement processes to enhance SR Inc's leadership in decarbonization-as-a-service to scores of world-leading Member-Clients including Akamai Technologies, Autodesk, Biogen, Bloomberg, Cadence, Cisco, Intuit, Juniper Networks, MilliporeSigma, PTC, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Teradyne, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Synopsys, and Wayfair.

Before joining SR Inc, Charlie served as Principal Software Engineer at FinQuery, where he modernized the company's web application and expanded the engineering team. His tenure at Logikcull involved leading a data engineering team on a machine learning roadmap, and at Kajabi, he implemented scalable strategies for high-volume applications. He also helped found Amply Energy as its initial CTO and led Energize360, promoting energy efficiency and solar adoption.

Charlie's expertise in enterprise software for sustainability was first honed at Advanced Energy Economy (now Advanced Energy United), where he led the engineering team to create the PowerSuite product line, providing consistent, timely access to renewable energy dockets from fifty states. This role underscored his commitment to environmental sustainability and his ability to handle large-scale data challenges for the renewable energy market. Charlie has also served as chair of a municipal energy committee, where he played a pivotal role in negotiating one of New Hampshire's first large-scale power purchase agreements.

His journey into enterprise computing began in academia. After earning a Bachelor of Arts from Princeton and an MA and M.Phil. from Columbia, Charlie founded Historicus, Inc. to explore the potential of digitalization for historical research and pedagogy. Over the next decade, he led his team in creating award-winning digital humanities projects for universities and publishers.

"I am honored to be joining SR Inc's esteemed team of sustainability experts," said Charlie Forcey. "I look forward to working with corporate sustainability leaders from many of the world's most innovative companies and leveraging my enterprise software experience to digitalize and enhance our strategic consulting and aggregated procurement platform, driving meaningful progress towards a Net Zero economy."

"It is a privilege to lead SR Inc's team, and no aspect of that job is more important than recruiting the best of the best leaders who are defined by a commitment to SR Inc's mission, purpose, and values," said Jim Boyle, CEO & Founder of Sustainability Roundtable, Inc. "Charlie exemplifies this, and the chance to grow with him as SR Inc helps organize the world's high-credit buyers of utility scale clean energy—especially at companies that are not among the world's 300 largest users of electricity—is the greatest privilege of my career so far."

Sustainability Roundtable, Inc.

SR Inc works to be the world's most respected strategic advisor in enterprise decarbonization. For more than fifteen years, SR Inc's Sustainable Business & Enterprise Roundtable (SBER) has provided membership-based services to help management teams set goals, drive progress, and report results as they lead their organizations to more sustainable high performance. Member-Clients have made SR Inc's Net Zero Consortium for Buyers (NZCB) the leading platform for corporate aggregated procurement of utility scale clean energy in North America and Europe. Through the NZCB, SR Inc Member-Clients are helping to democratize the financial and environmental benefits of utility scale clean energy.

CONTACT: Anna Whitney, [email protected]

SOURCE Sustainability Roundtable, Inc.