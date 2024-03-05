Charlie Health and Memorial Hermann Health System Collaborate to Expand Critical Mental Health Access

BOZEMAN, Mont. and HOUSTON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlie Health, the leading provider of virtual high-acuity mental health care for young people, and Memorial Hermann Health System are collaborating to improve access to outpatient mental health treatment programs for Houstonians most at risk for crisis. The partnership aims to fill mental health care gaps in the community by leveraging comprehensive virtual treatment solutions.

In Texas, the state that ranks last in terms of mental health treatment access , nearly three-quarters of young people with depression are not getting the help they need. Dr. Victoria Regan, Vice President, Women's and Children's Service Line at Memorial Hermann, explained, "One significant challenge our high-acuity patients experience is waitlists for outpatient treatment programs due to increased demand and limited resources." She added, "Addressing the mental health crisis requires proactive efforts to eliminate barriers to care for those who require an additional level of mental health support, which is exactly what Memorial Hermann is doing with Charlie Health."

As part of their commitment to supporting the health and well-being of young people in the Houston community, Memorial Hermann is working with Charlie Health to extend the mental health care their providers can offer to high-acuity patients who may benefit from outpatient treatment programs. Patients who choose to enroll in one of Charlie Health's virtual programs will receive a tailored outpatient treatment plan that incorporates a variety of mental health services. These services are covered through most major commercial insurance and Medicaid plans in Texas.

"Teaming up with Memorial Hermann was a strategic decision for Charlie Health as we expand our evidence-based treatment in the state of Texas. Their extensive network, robust community ties, and reputation for innovation make them an invaluable collaborator in addressing the urgent mental health crisis," said Carter Barnhart, CEO and Co-founder of Charlie Health.

In addition to improving access to essential mental health services, Charlie Health is producing industry-leading outcomes. Peer-reviewed research found that Charlie Health drives positive outcomes, with 94% of Charlie Health patients avoiding further admissions to the emergency department for mental health reasons in the three months following treatment. Additionally, 89% of clients reported improvements in self-harm, 95% reported improvements in symptoms related to depression, 92% reported improvements in symptoms associated with anxiety and 74% reported a reduction in suicidal ideation.

Patients and their families can easily access Charlie Health's virtual mental health programs by getting a referral from their Memorial Hermann-affiliated providers or by going directly to charliehealth.com .

About Charlie Health

Charlie Health connects young people across the country to life-saving mental health treatment. To achieve optimal outcomes, Charlie Health tailors treatment plans for each client, leveraging evidence-based approaches including curated groups, individual therapy, and family therapy. Its virtual intensive treatment programs close gaps by providing levels of care between traditional once-weekly therapy and inpatient treatment. Charlie Health is in-network with most major health plans, including commercial and Medicaid, in 30 states and counting. To learn more, visit charliehealth.com .

About Memorial Hermann Health System

Charting a better future. A future that's built upon the HEALTH of our community. This is the driving force for Memorial Hermann, redefining health care for the individuals and many diverse populations we serve. Our 6,700 affiliated physicians and 32,000 employees practice the highest standards of safe, evidence-based, quality care to provide a personalized and outcome-oriented experience across our more than 260 care delivery sites. As one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in Southeast Texas, Memorial Hermann has an award-winning and nationally acclaimed Accountable Care Organization, 17* hospitals, and numerous specialty programs and services conveniently located throughout the Greater Houston area. Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is one of the nation's busiest Level I trauma centers and serves as the primary teaching hospital for McGovern Medical School at UTHealth. For more than 115 years, our focus has been the best interest of our community, contributing nearly $500 million annually through school-based health centers and other community benefit programs. Now and for generations to come, the health of our community will be at the center of what we do – charting a better future for all. To learn more, visit: memorialhermann.org .

*Memorial Hermann Health System owns and operates 14 hospitals and has joint ventures with three other hospital facilities, including Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital First Colony, Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood, and Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy.

