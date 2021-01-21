Charlie Health Launches Virtual Group Therapy Program in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlie Health, a virtual intensive outpatient (IOP) provider of mental health and substance use treatment for teens and young adults, today announced its expansion of services to Idaho. Charlie Health's announcement marks a new, accessible group-based treatment option for youth in Idaho.

By partnering with key community members, hospitals, insurance companies, schools, and local therapists, Charlie Health provides treatment for clients who required more than weekly individual therapy or who are transitioning back to home and school after residential or hospital-based treatment.

Charlie Health has provided Montana youth with unprecedented access to intensive therapy, and is now partnering with Idaho behavioral health leaders to provide Idaho youth with similar access.

"Charlie Health's mission is to provide the most innovative behavioral healthcare for young Idahoans across the state," said Charlie Health's Director of Clinical Outreach and Admissions, Laura Sebulsky. "Our team is working quickly and carefully to change the mental health statistics plaguing teens and young adults in Idaho, by offering high quality, group-based therapy that resonates within this age group."

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Idahoans ages 15-34. Critically, SAMHSA survey data reported past year major depressive episodes (MDE) among adolescents in Idaho as consistently higher than the national average and continues to increase year over year. According to a survey by Youth Risk Behavioral Systems, nearly 40% of Idaho high school students feel sad or hopeless every day for two or more weeks, causing them to stop usual activities.

Charlie Health remains committed to providing quality, personalized care. Rather than group patients together based on their physical location, Charlie Health customizes treatment plans and carefully matches patients in groups of peers with similar needs. Patients are then assigned therapists that specialize in those needs. Charlie Health leverages comprehensive, evidence-based treatment programs from expert, licensed clinicians to allow healing from the comfort of clients' homes.

About Charlie Health

Charlie Health provides personalized, video-based treatments for teens and young adults suffering with mental health and substance use disorders. Through providing quality, accessible behavioral health support, Charlie Health hopes to remind the Idaho community that recovery is possible. To learn more, visit www.charliehealth.com.

