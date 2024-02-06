Charlie Health Names Christine Ko as Chief People Officer

News provided by

Charlie Health

06 Feb, 2024, 12:30 ET

BOZEMAN, Mont., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlie Health, the leading provider of virtual high-acuity mental healthcare for young people, today announced the appointment of Christine Ko as Chief People Officer. Stepping into this position, Ko will oversee Charlie Health's people operations and talent functions, supporting more than 1,000 employees.

Ko brings exceptional experience leading successful people and talent organizations at scale. She most recently led the people function at CLEAR. In this role, she spearheaded initiatives that aligned strategic business goals with innovative human capital management strategies for CLEAR's rapidly expanding and geographically dispersed workforce. Before her tenure at CLEAR, Ko held various HR leadership roles in the financial sector, including positions at JPMorgan and BlackRock.

"In addition to her incredible track record and resume, Christine embodies the full spectrum of qualities we hoped to find in our search. She is a visionary leader who inspires teams to reach their full potential, a compassionate advocate who prioritizes the well-being of employees, and a strategic advisor who drives businesses forward," said Carter Barnhart, CEO and Co-founder of Charlie Health. "I'm thrilled to be able to partner with Christine as we continue to build out Charlie Health's end-to-end employee experience, which is foundational to our organization's continued success and ability to deliver on our mission."

"The remarkable impact Charlie Health has had on the mental health of over 25,000 young people across the country is in large part due to the high-achieving and purpose-driven culture its leadership team has fostered among employees," added Christine Ko, Chief People Officer of Charlie Health. "I am both invigorated and grateful for the opportunity to grow and nurture a best-in-class people function at an organization as essential as Charlie Health."

In assuming this pivotal role at Charlie Health, Ko will focus her efforts on upholding the company's top-tier workforce as it scales. She'll collaborate closely with Charlie Health's Executive Team and senior leadership to align the people function with evolving business objectives and priorities.

About Charlie Health 
Charlie Health connects young people across the country to life-saving mental health treatment. To achieve optimal outcomes, Charlie Health tailors treatment plans for each client, leveraging evidence-based approaches including curated groups, individual therapy, and family therapy. Its virtual outpatient services close treatment gaps by providing levels of care between traditional once-weekly therapy and inpatient treatment. Charlie Health is in-network with most major health plans, including commercial and Medicaid, in 30 states and counting. To learn more, visit charliehealth.com.

Media Contact:
Sydney Bronstein
Senior Manager, Media Relations
[email protected] 
312-330-5336

SOURCE Charlie Health

Also from this source

Charlie Health Announces New Senior Leadership Hires

Charlie Health Announces New Senior Leadership Hires

Charlie Health, the leading provider of virtual high-acuity mental healthcare for young people, today announced the appointment of Udi Milo to Chief...
Charlie Health Reduces Mental Health-Related Emergency Department Utilization

Charlie Health Reduces Mental Health-Related Emergency Department Utilization

Charlie Health, the leading provider of virtual high-acuity mental healthcare for teens and young adults, today announced new peer-reviewed research...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.