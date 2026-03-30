Charlie Health Names New Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate Technology and AI Strategy

Ashok Balakrishnan joins as company looks to advance data, infrastructure and clinical technology amid rapidly growing demand for virtual behavioral healthcare

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlie Health, the nation's leading provider of virtual high-acuity behavioral healthcare, today announced Ashok Balakrishnan as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to lead the company's technology strategy and execution. Balakrishnan joins as Charlie Health ramps up investments in its technology platform to better support clinicians and clients alike.

Reporting to Charlie Health CEO and Co-Founder Carter Barnhart, Balakrishnan will further scale the company's technology infrastructure to meet growing demand from health systems, payers, referral partners, and clients nationwide. Balakrishnan will be responsible for shaping Charlie Health's next phase of digital and AI innovation to advance care personalization, operational efficiency, and platform reliability.

Balakrishnan joins Charlie Health at a time when the company is accelerating its investment in technology and data to enhance care delivery. As demand for the company's virtual Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) rises, this role will help position Charlie Health to lead with a technology platform designed for the future of care and for shaping a world without suicide.

"As demand for high-acuity behavioral healthcare continues to grow, we are making intentional investments in the technology that powers our care model," said Carter Barnhart, CEO and Co-Founder at Charlie Health. "Ashok brings a rare combination of technical depth and healthcare experience, and his leadership will be instrumental in helping us accelerate innovation, strengthen our infrastructure, and ensure we're equipping our clinicians with the tools they need to provide high-quality, personalized care."

Prior to joining Charlie Health, Balakrishnan served as chief technology officer at K Health. In that role, Balakrishnan built the company's AI-enabled primary digital care model that came to be embedded in healthcare systems across the country. With over 25 years in the technology sector, Balakrishnan brings rigorous expertise and insight on how AI and machine learning can bridge the gap between complex medical data and life-saving, human-first healthcare into Charlie Health's continuation of innovative and evidence-based treatment models.

"My experience building AI-enabled care models in the primary care space showed me how powerful technology can be in transforming the way healthcare is delivered," said Balakrishnan. "Charlie Health is operating at one of the most critical frontiers in healthcare—mental health—and the opportunity to design and scale a high-acuity care journey using AI is incredibly compelling. With such a strong outcomes-driven foundation already in place, I'm excited to help build on that momentum."

About Charlie Health

Charlie Health is a virtual behavioral health provider delivering high acuity, evidence-based care that drives life-saving outcomes. The company's virtual Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) provide personalized treatment for kids, teens, and adults facing serious mental health conditions and/or substance use disorders, helping people get the right support at the right time for their unique needs. Charlie Health's innovative treatment model combines clinical expertise, human connection, and a focus on measurement-based care to support long-term healing. Charlie Health is in-network with most major health plans, including commercial and Medicaid, across 40 states and counting. To learn more, visit charliehealth.com.

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SOURCE Charlie Health