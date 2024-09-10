Charlie Health Teams Up With Cartwheel to Combat Mental Health Crisis Affecting Students

BOZEMAN, Mont. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlie Health , the leading provider of virtual-first high acuity mental health treatment, today announced a collaboration with Cartwheel , the trusted mental health partner to school districts, students, and families. Effective immediately, over 400,000 students across more than 100 school districts in Cartwheel's network can promptly access higher levels of care at Charlie Health.

Nationwide, youth mental health is in crisis. According to a recent CDC report , 40% of high school students report persistent sadness or hopelessness. These cases have become more acute and severe, with more than 20% of teens seriously considering suicide, according to the same report. School districts across the country are stepping up to assist, but they need resources to which they can direct students and families. Thanks to Cartwheel and Charlie Health, students throughout the country can now access effective mental health solutions across the mental health severity spectrum.

"Teaming up with Cartwheel was a strategic decision for Charlie Health as we expand our national footprint and increase access to our life-saving treatment, with a focus on implementing innovative strategies in new territories like Massachusetts. Cartwheel's deep network and trusted reputation as a school-community partner in their home state and beyond make them an invaluable ally in addressing the unmet mental health needs of youth," said Carter Barnhart, CEO and Co-Founder of Charlie Health.

Cartwheel has a significant presence across the Midwest and the Northeast, including in several states where Charlie Health also operates. Cartwheel partners with K-12 school districts to provide essential services for students' well-being, including therapy and psychiatry via telehealth. Now, students profoundly struggling with issues like depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, and self-harm can access more intensive support through Charlie Health's virtual-first treatment programs. These programs cater to those requiring more than once-weekly therapy or who are transitioning from emergency or residential care. Charlie Health clients engage in group sessions, individual therapy, and family therapy for 9-12 hours per week. Flexible scheduling is available from Monday to Saturday, with morning, afternoon, and evening options, allowing students to maintain their routines and extracurricular activities.

Joe English, CEO of Cartwheel, added: "Over the past two years, we've seen a significant rise in acute mental health challenges across all grade levels. This collaboration with Charlie Health is especially meaningful in light of these trends, given their expertise in high acuity care. Together, we're expanding access to intensive clinical services and ensuring that all students and families receive the appropriate level of care for their needs."

About Charlie Health

Charlie Health connects adolescents and adults across the country to life-saving mental health treatment. To achieve optimal outcomes, Charlie Health tailors treatment plans for each client, leveraging evidence-based approaches including curated group sessions, individual therapy, and family therapy. Its virtual-first intensive treatment programs close gaps by providing levels of care between traditional once-weekly therapy and inpatient treatment. Charlie Health is in-network with most major health plans, including commercial and Medicaid, in 37 states and counting. To learn more, visit charliehealth.com .

About Cartwheel

Cartwheel is the trusted mental health partner to schools, delivering rapid access to care for students and helping schools build stronger mental health programs that catch kids before they fall. Our evidence-based mental health program is designed around the entire school community. Our licensed therapists and child psychiatrists are diverse, culturally sensitive, and committed to affordable care for everyone—including uninsured families and those covered by Medicaid. Kids shouldn't just aspire to get out of bed and drag themselves to class. They should be able to experience joy. They deserve to envision and build a life they're excited to live. For more information, visit www.cartwheel.org , and school district leaders interested in exploring a partnership can email [email protected] .

